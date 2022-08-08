Read full article on original website
IGN
Let’s Talk About Prey and The Predator Movies
The Predator franchise now spans 35 years and includes five to seven movies to daye, depending on your stance on the Alien vs. Predator movies. Prey, the newest film in the franchise, just released. In addition to being the biggest premiere ever on Hulu, it simply kicks ass, telling the...
IGN
Yellowjackets: Adult Van Has Been Cast — What's She Up To In Season 2?
This post contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Yellowjackets snuck up on viewers like a wolf in the forest, becoming one of the biggest word of mouth hits in recent television memory. The multiple Emmy-nominated series spans two timelines. In 1996, a girls soccer team is waylaid on the way to a tournament after their plane crashes in the wilderness. In the present day, the survivors of the tragedy struggle to move on as they realize someone knows the terrible truth of what they did in the wild. Those dueling stories make for an enticing mystery that got TV lovers talking. It also gave us two brilliant casts.
The 'Westworld' costume designer shares hidden style details you might have missed in season 4
Insider spoke to Debra Beebe, the costume designer for "Westworld," about the callbacks to previous seasons in the characters' season four wardrobes.
IGN
Pennyworth: Exclusive Season 3 Trailer Reveals Title Change for DC HBO Max Series
The DC television series Pennyworth returns for its third season on HBO Max this October and, as IGN can exclusively reveal, the prequel show now boasts a new title: Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler. The new title appears at the end of the show’s official Season 3 trailer,...
IGN
Tales of the Walking Dead Premiere Review - "Evie / Joe"
Tales of the Walking Dead premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 on AMC. The Walking Dead universe continues to branch off -- even as the mothership series heads toward its final eight episodes -- with new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Conceived, over the years, based on questions from both fans and the writers' room, by Walking Dead head honcho Scott Gimple and Dead writer Channing Powell (who serves as Tales' showrunner), Tales introduces a tonal shift with its first outing, "Evie / Joe," giving us a somewhat lighter look (think Syfy's Z Nation, even) at the zompocalypse. It's disposable fun while also inadvertently demonstrating how much you can get done, character-wise, in a single episode when it's all you've got -- something the main two shows should have embraced more over the years.
IGN
A League of Their Own: Season 1 Review
All eight episodes of A League of their Own premiere Aug. 12 on Prime Video. Director Penny Marshall’s 1992 feel-good sports dramedy A League of Their Own has had 30 years to secure itself in the pop culture lexicon as both a modern classic and for Tom Hanks’ now legendary delivery of the line, “There’s no crying in baseball!” The movie still casts a long shadow in the hearts and minds of audiences, which is a double-edged sword for any project that attempts to revive the property. Wisely, the Prime Video series A League of Their Own, co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, does just about everything right in lightly tipping its cap to the film, yet stridently forging its own creative path. What results is an ensemble piece that is a far richer and more realistically crafted story that still celebrates the game of baseball, just with an even stronger female lens.
MLB・
IGN
Anne Heche, Actress in Films Including I Know What You Did Last Summer, Declared Legally Dead
Actress Anne Heche, who appeared in a range of roles including I Know What You Did Last Summer and Legend of Korra, has been declared legally dead following a major car accident. Heche's representative confirmed that while Heche is still on life support, she currently has no brain function, meaning...
IGN
How to Watch The Better Call Saul Season 6 Finale: Release Date and Streaming
The Breaking Bad spin-off series, Better Call Saul, is coming to an end on August 15. Season 6 will be the final season of the show, and the finale is ramping up to be a great one. Unfortunately, unlike many other popular TV series, Better Call Saul premieres on cable TV.
IGN
For All Mankind Season 3 Finale: Showrunners Talk Death, 100-Year-Old Astronauts, and Season 4
Warning: Full spoilers follow about For All Mankind Season 3. In "Stranger in a Strange Land," the Season 3 finale of the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind, showrunners and executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi hit us with a Saturn V rocket-sized gut-punch as they revealed the deaths of two beloved characters, the birth of a child who represents a new generation in this ever-evolving story, and yet another daring rescue by our favorite aging astronaut, Ed Baldwin.
Tatiana Maslany: ‘Strong female lead? It’s a box no one fits in’
The Emmy-winning Orphan Black star on taking on tokenism – and bad guys – as She-Hulk in Marvel’s latest TV adventure
IGN
Gotham Knights: Building a Brand New Gotham City (With 400 Years of History)
In the 1650s, five families left Europe, eventually landing on the rainswept islands that pepper the mouth of what would one day be called Gotham River. Those families - the Waynes, the Cobblepots, the Elliots, the Arkhams, and the Kanes - would build a colonial fort together, and sow the seeds of centuries of dominance in the area. Gotham City was born.
IGN
Mitch's Ultimate Robbin' Quiz Answers
In Road 96, you'll meet many main NPCs along the way. These characters all have unique story lines, some of which benefit your own journey to cross the border. In the chapter "The Wild Boys," you'll need to pass Mitch's Ultimate Robbin' Quiz to keep your loot. The answers to the quiz are below.
See iconic moments from Anne Heche's acting career
Anne Heche’s career has spanned over 30 years with roles in films like “Six Days, Seven Nights” and “Donnie Brasco.”
Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh join 'Electric State' ensemble
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander have signed on to star in the Netflix sci-fi film, The Electric State. They will co-star with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in writer-producer duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo's screen adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, the streaming service announced.
One to watch: Yunè Pinku
The teenage Malaysian Irish producer and songwriter has a rare ability to warp rave culture into melodic new shapes
IGN
Disney Plus and Hulu Are Both Getting Price Hikes
Disney+ and Hulu will both be receiving price hikes in both their ad-supported and premium tiers, Disney announced today. The price hike is timed with the impending release of Disney+'s ad-supported tier, which will cost $7.99. The ad-free version, meanwhile, will rise to $10.99 — an increase of $3 per month.
Silkworm review – love under interrogation
A Nigerian couple seeking asylum on the grounds of sexual persecution are put to the test as the government’s probing questions seep into the cracks of their relationship
IGN
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Review
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits North American theaters on Aug. 19, 2022. Review by Kambole Campbell.
Danger Mouse and Black Thought: Cheat Codes review – an out-and-out hip-hop masterpiece
Razor-sharp US rapper Black Thought and his one-time acolyte, now super-producer, Danger Mouse, finally get it together on an album that’s a nonstop joy
IGN
Latest She-Hulk Clip Teases Connection With Thor: Ragnarok
A new clip released for the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has an easter egg from a previous movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Ragnarok. In the clip released via IMDB, we can see Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner in a car having a conversation about Steve Rogers, with Walters coming to the conclusion that Captain America must be a virgin since he was so busy being the symbol of the country.
