Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic
After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Rumor Could Spoil Debut of Surprising Character
The Acolyte may feature the live-action debut of one of Star Wars' most fabled characters. According to new rumors swirling online, the upcoming Disney+ series may feature Darth Plageuis the Wise, the Sith Master who eventually took on Darth Sidious as his Sith Lord. The rumor comes from Redditor u/Aesokas...
Marvel's Newest Animated Series Is Now on Disney+
Marvel Studios has released I Am Groot, an animated original series featuring the toddler-aged Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, on Disney+ today. As the title suggests, the cartoon spotlights Groot, the floral colossus of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in his "Baby Groot" form. The series is made up of shorts that see Baby Groot getting into and out of trouble in a world of photorealistic animation. Vin Diesel returns to voice Groot and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is one of the show's executive producers. I Am Groot is just the latest in animated efforts from Marvel Studios, joining What If...? as the only two cartoon efforts from the outfit to date. Soon, they'll be joined by Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and X-Men '97.
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
‘Law Abiding Citizen’: Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx Are Returning for a Sequel 13 Years After the Action Film Premiered
Although details about the 'Law Abiding Citizen' sequel are sparse, Gerard Butler is set to produce, lining up another helping of bloody revenge for action crowds.
Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot
Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely
Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.
Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Hemsworth's Birthday with Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Throwback
Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known best for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 39 on August 11th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's special day, including some of his fellow Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, who first appeared alongside Hemsworth in The Avengers in 2012, took to Instagram today to post a very fun throwback photo to 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
The Orville Is Now Streaming on Disney+ but It's Missing an Episode
The Orville: New Horizons is now streaming on Disney+ but the series is missing an episode. Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con that the Hulu original series from Seth MacFarlane, a sci-fi love letter to Star Trek with MacFarlane's signature humor lightly laced throughout, would come to Disney+ in addition to remaining on Hulu. All three seasons were meant to go live today, August 10th. That mostly happened, but one episode is missing, the most recent season finale episode "Future Unknown." MacFarlane took to Twitter to confirm that the episode's absence is due to a technical glitch and that it should be live on Disney+ before the end of the week.
Studio Bones Exec Reveals Which Movie Was Its Biggest Gamble
Studio Bones might be best known for their work on My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Bungo Stray Dogs to name a few, but the animation studio has ventured into plenty of anime franchises in the past. During this year's Crunchyroll Expo, Comicbook.com's Megan Peters was able to chat with the co-creator/President of Bones, Masahiko Minami, and discuss which movie the production studio had made that was a major gamble.
Actress Anne Heche Declared Brain Dead After Tragic Car Accident
Actress Anne Heche has been declared brain dead, due to complications from a recent car crash in the Los Angeles area. The Emmy-winning actress, who was known for her work in Six Days Seven Nights and Another World, crashed a blue Mini Cooper into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles on Friday, August 5th, which caused both her vehicle and the house to catch on fire. The actress was then taken to the hospital with severe burns and injuries, and intubated, with later police reports revealing that she had had narcotics in her system at the time of the crash. On Thursday, August 11th, a representative of Heche's family and friends revealed in a statement that she had been taken off of life support after being pronounced brain dead, and that she was being kept on a ventilator until it was determined if any of her organs could be donated.
Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Shares Hilarious Batman Flashback Photo of His Younger Self
Every year that Marvel's Thor star Chris Hemsworth celebrates his birthday, he also finds a way to let his many fans also get in on the celebration! This year, Hemsworth posted a birthday photo that took a look back at his boyhood years – and revealed the shameful secret of his allegiance to DC! As you can see below, Chris Hemsworth was running around as a young boy in a Batman shirt – foolishly betraying everything his future self would strive for, as Thor!
American Horror Story Reveals Returning Cast Members For Season 11
Earlier this. month, FX chairman John Landgraf gave fans their first major piece of news about American Horror Story Season 11 when he revealed that the next installment of the fan favorite long-running horror anthology series will arrive this fall. Now, a new report from Deadline is giving us another update, this time about the cast of the eagerly anticipated season. On Wednesday, the outlet reported a number of familiar faces would be returning to the American Horror Story franchise as well as some new faces who have worked with Ryan Murphy in other projects.
AMC Teases Release Window for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Series
AMC's Anne Rice universe will kick off in October with the debut of Interview With the Vampire, but that's not the only story from the prolific writer's world headed to screen with the network. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is also coming to life and now, fans have an idea of when they can expect the eight-episode series to debut on AMC+. During the network's panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Tour on Wednesday, it was revealed that Mayfair Witches would be arriving closely behind the debut of Interview — specifically early 2023.
Jason Momoa Calls Conan Remake "A Big Pile of Sh-t"
It's not big news to anyone that's aware of its existence that the 2011 reboot of Conan the Barbarian didn't kickstart a new film franchise like the producers thought it might. Arriving right around the time that 3D movies were reaching their peak, and reboots of comic book properties were falling from the sky due to the success of Iron Man and The Dark Knight, the film marked one of the first big screen outings for Jason Momoa. At the time the actor was just a heartthrob from Baywatch: Hawaii, making his way into the movies in a role previously only played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, but even Momoa will tell you the movie stunk. No really.
AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event
AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
