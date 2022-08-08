ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Fox News

Anne Heche dead at 53

Actress Anne Heche has died. She was 53. Heche's son Homer confirmed he had lost his mom in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying, "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.
Fox News

Keith Urban’s pal Richard Marx gives funny reason why ‘One Day Longer’ was released years after they wrote it

Pals Keith Urban and Richard Marx unveiled their latest collaboration on Friday — but it’s not exactly new to them. According to Marx, "One Day Longer" is a song they wrote years ago that ended up taking space in his laptop. One day, the singer-songwriter decided to give it another listen. Now, it's the first of five country songs from his upcoming album "Songwriter," which is set to be released Sept. 30.
Fox News

Kane Brown makes MTV VMA history as the first male country artist to perform at the award show: 'A huge honor'

Kane Brown is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, making history as the first male country music artist to perform at the awards show. The show is known for its iconic performances over the years, including Whitney Houston in 1986, Beyoncé in 2003, Prince in 1991, Britney Spears and Madonna in 2003 and the 'N Sync reunion in 2013. Brown’s appearance will be a mixed reality performance.
Fox News

Fox News

