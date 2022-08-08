Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John once recalled promise to say ‘powerful’ Lord’s Prayer every night: 'And so I have'
Olivia Newton-John opened up about her favorite prayer a year before her death. The "Grease" star died Monday at age 73. Her husband, John Easterling, shared that Newton-John died at her Southern California ranch. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Tiffany Haddish on why she once turned down a $10 million endorsement post: ‘My soul is worth more than that’
Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about how her decision-making process has changed when it comes to choosing which projects to engage with since she first entered the business. At the start of her career, Haddish was eager to take on any role she could in an effort to gain exposure...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Anne Heche dead at 53
Actress Anne Heche has died. She was 53. Heche's son Homer confirmed he had lost his mom in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying, "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.
Keith Urban’s pal Richard Marx gives funny reason why ‘One Day Longer’ was released years after they wrote it
Pals Keith Urban and Richard Marx unveiled their latest collaboration on Friday — but it’s not exactly new to them. According to Marx, "One Day Longer" is a song they wrote years ago that ended up taking space in his laptop. One day, the singer-songwriter decided to give it another listen. Now, it's the first of five country songs from his upcoming album "Songwriter," which is set to be released Sept. 30.
Kane Brown makes MTV VMA history as the first male country artist to perform at the award show: 'A huge honor'
Kane Brown is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, making history as the first male country music artist to perform at the awards show. The show is known for its iconic performances over the years, including Whitney Houston in 1986, Beyoncé in 2003, Prince in 1991, Britney Spears and Madonna in 2003 and the 'N Sync reunion in 2013. Brown’s appearance will be a mixed reality performance.
Paul McCartney pays tribute to late wife Linda's brother: ‘He was hard to beat’
Paul McCartney took to Instagram Thursday to share that his brother-in-law and close friend, John Eastman, had died at the age of 83. McCartney, 80, and Eastman were in each other’s lives 50 years, not only as in-laws, but as colleagues and friends. Eastman was McCartney's lawyer during the Beatles' breakup.
