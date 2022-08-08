Read full article on original website
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers. Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game. It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar...
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
NBA Insider Bobby Marks Says Current Nets Roster Is The Best Kevin Durant Has Had In Brooklyn Era
This week, Kevin Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to work out a plan for the future. Despite hesitation from teams around the league, Durant is still holding firm on his trade request and it seems like only a matter of time before he's wearing a different jersey. In...
JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”
JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?
According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Brooklyn Nets superstar would be open to playing for the 76ers.
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Help Warriors Reacquire a Superstar
The Thunder could help facilitate a blockbuster deal between the Warriors and Nets.
Lakers News: Former LA Champion Signs Deal with Sacramento Kings
Former Lakers guard Quinn Cook recently signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Rumor: The Kevin Durant conspiracy theory going around NBA after ultimatum to Nets, Joe Tsai
Trade me or fire them. That’s reportedly what superstar forward Kevin Durant told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai in an ultimatum as trade talks for the two-time NBA Finals MVP seem to have dried up. It seemed like a superstar player simply expressing his frustration with the direction of the franchise while outlining the only scenario in which he would return to said franchise- sans Nash and Marks. But what if it was more than that?
Luka vs. LeBron: Mavs to Face Lakers in Dallas on Christmas Day
It's the first Christmas Day game at home for the Mavs since the 2011-12 season.
