ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The Kevin Durant conspiracy theory going around NBA after ultimatum to Nets, Joe Tsai

Trade me or fire them. That’s reportedly what superstar forward Kevin Durant told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai in an ultimatum as trade talks for the two-time NBA Finals MVP seem to have dried up. It seemed like a superstar player simply expressing his frustration with the direction of the franchise while outlining the only scenario in which he would return to said franchise- sans Nash and Marks. But what if it was more than that?
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy