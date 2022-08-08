ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Trump says FBI raided Mar-a-Lago

By Harper Neidig, Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Abue_0h9gRrLa00

( The Hill ) – The FBI executed a search warrant on former President Trump’s home in Florida on Monday, the ex-president said, lashing out at law enforcement for what he called “political persecution.”

“My beautiful home Mar A Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement that included a link for donations to his political action committee.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid at my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Photos show Trump-era White House toilet clogged with wads of paper

The remarkable execution of a search warrant at a former president’s home comes as the Justice Department has accelerated its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and further examined the actions Trump took to overturn the 2020 election results to remain in power.

It was not immediately clear what was examined during the search, nor what the search warrant specified, but Trump said the law enforcement officials “even broke into my safe.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) declined to comment.

The New York Times reported that the search appeared to be focused on records that Trump brought with him to the Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving the White House.

Last year, the National Archives reportedly asked the Justice Department to investigate after authorities recovered 15 boxes of materials from Trump’s Florida home that should have been left with government records keepers.

In recent weeks, DOJ has been focusing on Trump’s efforts to remain in power through a false elector scheme, transmitting what campaign officials referred to as “fake” election certificates in order to reverse the 2020 election in key states won by President Biden. The department has reportedly convened a federal grand jury to investigate the scheme, in addition to the grand jury investigation into the Jan. 6 attack.

DeSantis is ‘scarier’ opponent than Trump, say Democrats

It also previously executed search warrants on two lawyers who worked with the former president.

DOJ seized the phone of John Eastman, who crafted memos for the campaign detailing the false elector strategy as well as a plan for then-Vice President Mike Pence to buck his ceremonial duty to certify the election results. And it also searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, an assistant attorney general Trump weighed installing as attorney general so he could forward an investigation into his baseless claims of election fraud.

But there are signs DOJ may have expanded its probe.

Last week, Trump’s former White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, was reportedly called to testify before a federal grand jury, as was his deputy Patrick Philbin.

The two men may be able to offer a more wide-ranging look at Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6. Cipollone pushed back against another plan by Trump campaign attorneys to seize voting machines. He also had concerns about the legality of Trump’s plans to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to testimony from White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson before the House committee investigating the attack.

Kenneth Klukowski, a former deputy to Clark, is also reportedly cooperating with the DOJ investigation.

In his lengthy statement, Trump railed against the search, comparing it to Watergate.

“Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States,” he wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Trump invokes Fifth Amendment right in NY deposition

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former President, Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights today at a deposition issued by New York State Attorney General, Tish James. The deposition is part of James’ three-year investigation into Trump’s real estate properties. Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with an attorney to get the inside scoop on all things legal.
POTUS
YourErie

Woman pulled over by fake officer, PSP reports

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a person who allegedly is pulling people over and pretending to be a police officer or trooper. At about 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 7, a 36-year-old Kane woman was driving along Burning Well Road in Wetmore Township of McKean County when she was pulled over. The vehicle […]
KANE, PA
YourErie

Erie TV reporter faces 9 charges for fake stalking claims

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local TV reporter accused of making false reports of stalking was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police charged Haley Potter with a list of crimes, including two felonies on July 11. After an hours-long hearing, a District Judge dismissed the felony charges and one of the […]
ERIE, PA
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#The Justice Department#The Department Of Justice#Doj Rrb#The New York Times#The White House#The National Archives
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
YourErie

Man charged with shooting 9 dogs in Springboro appears in court

The Cranesville man charged with shooting nine dogs back in June at a Springboro home appeared in court Wednesday morning. A preliminary hearing was held in Linesville Wednesday, Aug. 10 for 21-year-old Skyler Martin. The hearing was waived to the Court of Common Pleas of Crawford County without testimony. That new court date is set […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

‘No survivors’: 3 killed in small plane crash in Marion County

UPDATE AUG 12, 11:25 A.M.: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Bearden confirms that there were no survivors after a small plane crashed in Metz Thursday night. Bearden said that at around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office was informed of a downed plane, and about 50 minutes later, Mannington and Monongalia County volunteer firefighters […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy