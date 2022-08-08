NOPD searches for vehicle believed to be used in a homicide

Cops in New Orleans are searching for a vehicle of interest in a homicide investigation.

Investigators believe the vehicle was used in a homicide that happened Friday in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

“The pictured vehicle – described as a silver four-door sedan with dark tinted windows, heavy damage to the rear end, missing rear bumper and no hubcaps or license plate attached – was seen in the area of this incident, which occurred at about 11:14 a.m. Detectives are seeking the occupant(s) of this vehicle for questioning,” says an NOPD report.

Anyone with information on this incident, on the pictured vehicle of interest in the incident, is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Shonndell Fields at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.