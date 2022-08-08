ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD searches for vehicle believed to be used in a homicide

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfip8_0h9gRkPj00

Cops in New Orleans are searching for a vehicle of interest in a homicide investigation.

Investigators believe the vehicle was used in a homicide that happened Friday in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

“The pictured vehicle – described as a silver four-door sedan with dark tinted windows, heavy damage to the rear end, missing rear bumper and no hubcaps or license plate attached –  was seen in the area of this incident, which occurred at about 11:14 a.m. Detectives are seeking the occupant(s) of this vehicle for questioning,” says an NOPD report.

Anyone with information on this incident, on the pictured vehicle of interest in the incident, is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Shonndell Fields at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans East, incident believed to be domestic

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that left one woman with a gunshot graze wound Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Sail Street around 4:52 p.m. Ivan Ballard, 19,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Shreveport Magazine

1 dead following shooting on Sail Street, police say

New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred right after 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 7800 block of Sail Street. New Orleans Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they reportedly found one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Rear End#Violent Crime#Elysian Fields Avenue
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City

A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Zoe Berger Hall was 45, the coroner said Thursday. She was fatally shot in a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, police said. Berger Hall died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Shooting on Sail Street leaves man dead Wednesday evening

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers were made known of the shooting just after 5:30. NOPD says officers responded to the 7800 block of Sail Street, on reports of gunfire in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgno.com

NOPD called after victim in N.O. East shooting arrives at hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating soon after. Officers say they were made known of the incident just before 12:10. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

4 accused in Frickey carjacking, dragging death seeking lower bonds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, attorneys for four teens accused of carjacking and dragging Linda Frickey to death in Mid City will seek lower bonds for their clients. Friday’s hearing will determine if $1 million bonds for John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis will be reduced. The four pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in May and are set to be tried as adults, facing mandatory life sentences if convicted.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Man arrested for multiple charges after a traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested a man facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Newton Street. Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9), officers located a stolen black Jeep Cherokee with an Alabama license plate. When the officers stopped the vehicle, the driver identified as Michel Millro was arrested.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy