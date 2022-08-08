ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Weekend reflects growing number of women who fall victim to violence in Philadelphia

By Racquel Williams
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRIxM_0h9gRhlY00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Last weekend, among shooting incidents in Philadelphia, three of the victims were women — reflecting a growing number of women who fall victim to violence in the city.

City officials say, last year, 160 women fell victim to gun violence . This year that number is already up to 189.

“Yes, the increase has happened, and we’ve seen it since 2020, but this weekend is no different,” saud Myra Maxwell, executive director of the District Attorney’s Victim Support Services Division.

One woman died over the weekend after authorities say her fiancé stabbed her several times.

Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore, says 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart did the right thing by obtaining a protection from abuse order against 34-year-old Raymond Thompson.

“Call the police. Stay away from that particular person. Do all you can, make yourself safe.”

Lockhart, a mother of six, was found unresponsive in a van on 54th and Chestnut streets on Saturday morning, with stab wounds throughout her body and face.

“It is certainly something indicative that a judge has found that someone in a domestic relationship is dangerous enough and should be made to stay away. That is clear,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Thompson was arrested and charged with murder.

“For some reason, she was back with this man in that particular van. I don’t know the circumstances of that. I don’t why that was, but, sadly enough, she’s not here to tell us what happened,” Maxwell said.

So far over $36,000 has been raised for the family as the community continues to grapple with the senseless crime.

