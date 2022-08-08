ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Onalaska, WI
Government
wizmnews.com

Irishfest opens for 17th year at La Crosse festgrounds

La Crosse’s Oktoberfest grounds go Irish for this weekend. Crowds gathered there Friday afternoon for the start of Irishfest, as community leaders spoke and a bagpipe band entered the front gate during the opening ceremony. This is the 17th year of the local festival, which draws big-name Irish entertainers...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

More tough questions about $194 M referendum for La Crosse schools

Now that a funding referendum has been scheduled in the La Crosse school system for this fall, citizens want more information on a proposed high school merger before they vote. Some called for more transparency from Superintendent Aaron Engel during a Wednesday night meeting at Lincoln Middle School. Engel was...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Greengrass Cafe near UWL permanently closes

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s Greengrass Cafe is closing its doors for good. The restaurant made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. The owner thanked guests, employees and vendors for their years of support in the post. He hopes community members will continue to support other local businesses. COPYRIGHT 2022...
wizmnews.com

F-35 jets scheduled for La Crosse flyover on Friday

You may have heard or seen some military jets flying over La Crosse this week. On Friday afternoon, a group of F-35 jets is scheduled to pass over Northside Elementary School during a community celebration and fundraiser for new playground equipment. Northside principal Nicki Pope says the flyover — which...
wizmnews.com

Bauer in studio, talking Moon Tunes prelude to Irishfest

Moon Tunes co-czar, Terry Bauer in the WIZM studio on La Crosse Talk, previewing the Moon Tunes, Thursday night concert series in Riverside Park in downtown La Crosse. Tonight’s show, featuring Boxing Banjo, straight up from Ireland, as well as the Bryne Brothers, is a prelude to Irishfest happening this weekend in La Crosse.
wiproud.com

Motorcycle crash in Onalaska leaves one dead

ONALASKA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Onalaska. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says one person on a motorcycle heading northbound on County Road Z. Near County Road Z-N it left the road. The motorcycle went into the ditch, tipped over,...
ONALASKA, WI
fox9.com

18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 60

WANAMINGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman died from a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Goodhue County. Minnesota State troopers responded to a crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rachel Nesseth, 18, was driving a Saturn Vue heading southbound on County Road 1 while the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 60, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Wanamingo Township.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Injured After Being Thrown from Motorcycle in Winona County

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and passenger were hurt after being thrown from their motorcycle in Winona County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 50-year-old James Slotowski and passenger 51-year-old Deanna Slotowski were traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line when their motorcycle went off the road and crashed in the median around noon. The report says the Chicago residents were ejected from the motorcycle as they were coming up a large hill out of the Mississippi River Valley.
wizmnews.com

La Crosse County murder case still draws attention of true-crime shows on TV

For the second time this year, a La Crosse murder trial from 2016 is being examined by a national TV show about real-life crimes. Last January, it was “48 Hours” on CBS which featured the murder trial of Todd Kendhammer. Now, the A&E network’s “Killer Cases” is doing interviews with La Crosse County officials about the death of Barbara Kendhammer and the conviction of her husband.

