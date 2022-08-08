Read full article on original website
Odd-even parking change passed by La Crosse Council; climate emergency call delayed for more work
A long-time topic of dispute in La Crosse gets a major change, with no debate at all by the city council. The council voted Thursday night to limit alternate-side parking in the winter just to those occasions when La Crosse gets a couple inches or more of snow. The odd-even rules would then go into effect for 48 hours.
Lanes closed on La Crosse’s Losey Boulevard for emergency water service repair
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A portion of Losey Boulevard is down to one lane on both the southbound and northbound sections. Crews are working on an emergency water service repair. The southbound right lane between State Road and Denton Street is closed through Aug. 16. The northbound right lane is closed in the same area through 3 p.m. Friday.
CANCELLED: F-35 flyover La Crosse cancelled, fundraiser for Northside playground still on
You may have heard or seen some military jets flying over La Crosse this week. On Friday afternoon, a group of F-35 jets were scheduled to pass over Northside Elementary School during a community celebration and fundraiser for new playground equipment. But, according to the City of La Crosse, the...
Bliss Road to temporarily close Wednesday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — On Wednesday Bliss Road will close temporarily from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The closure begins at 29th Street South and ends at Grandad Bluff Road. If you have an questions you can contact the city of La Crosse Utility office at 608-789-7536. COPYRIGHT...
Consolidated high school ‘may not be the necessity we project it to be’ if funding changes, La Crosse Superintendent says
Consolidation of high schools in La Crosse will not be immediate or even a guarantee, Superintendent Aaron Engel clarified Tuesday in a letter to staff and families.
Irishfest opens for 17th year at La Crosse festgrounds
La Crosse’s Oktoberfest grounds go Irish for this weekend. Crowds gathered there Friday afternoon for the start of Irishfest, as community leaders spoke and a bagpipe band entered the front gate during the opening ceremony. This is the 17th year of the local festival, which draws big-name Irish entertainers...
More tough questions about $194 M referendum for La Crosse schools
Now that a funding referendum has been scheduled in the La Crosse school system for this fall, citizens want more information on a proposed high school merger before they vote. Some called for more transparency from Superintendent Aaron Engel during a Wednesday night meeting at Lincoln Middle School. Engel was...
Greengrass Cafe near UWL permanently closes
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s Greengrass Cafe is closing its doors for good. The restaurant made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. The owner thanked guests, employees and vendors for their years of support in the post. He hopes community members will continue to support other local businesses. COPYRIGHT 2022...
F-35 jets scheduled for La Crosse flyover on Friday
You may have heard or seen some military jets flying over La Crosse this week. On Friday afternoon, a group of F-35 jets is scheduled to pass over Northside Elementary School during a community celebration and fundraiser for new playground equipment. Northside principal Nicki Pope says the flyover — which...
Evers and new running mate Rodriguez head Democrats’ tour stop in La Crosse
They weren’t a team until Tuesday night. Now, you can see campaign signs promoting ‘Tony and Sara”…Governor Tony Evers, and Lieutenant Governor candidate Sara Rodriguez. They led a group of Democratic party candidates for state office that stopped on Pearl Street in La Crosse for a...
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Would you go out to eat, if you couldn’t have your phone?
We bring in the expert, UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph. D., to break down Friday on La Crosse Talk PM how divided America is on whether they’d go out to eat if they couldn’t use their phone. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07...
Bauer in studio, talking Moon Tunes prelude to Irishfest
Moon Tunes co-czar, Terry Bauer in the WIZM studio on La Crosse Talk, previewing the Moon Tunes, Thursday night concert series in Riverside Park in downtown La Crosse. Tonight’s show, featuring Boxing Banjo, straight up from Ireland, as well as the Bryne Brothers, is a prelude to Irishfest happening this weekend in La Crosse.
Motorcycle crash in Onalaska leaves one dead
ONALASKA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Onalaska. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says one person on a motorcycle heading northbound on County Road Z. Near County Road Z-N it left the road. The motorcycle went into the ditch, tipped over,...
Black River Falls man accused of criminal damage to church facing charges
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Black River Falls, Wis. man accused of criminal damage to a church is facing charges. Court records show 32-year-old Samuel Bush is facing a charge of criminal damage to religious property and a charge of felony bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint, on...
18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 60
WANAMINGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman died from a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Goodhue County. Minnesota State troopers responded to a crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rachel Nesseth, 18, was driving a Saturn Vue heading southbound on County Road 1 while the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 60, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Wanamingo Township.
Two Injured After Being Thrown from Motorcycle in Winona County
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and passenger were hurt after being thrown from their motorcycle in Winona County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 50-year-old James Slotowski and passenger 51-year-old Deanna Slotowski were traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line when their motorcycle went off the road and crashed in the median around noon. The report says the Chicago residents were ejected from the motorcycle as they were coming up a large hill out of the Mississippi River Valley.
La Crosse County murder case still draws attention of true-crime shows on TV
For the second time this year, a La Crosse murder trial from 2016 is being examined by a national TV show about real-life crimes. Last January, it was “48 Hours” on CBS which featured the murder trial of Todd Kendhammer. Now, the A&E network’s “Killer Cases” is doing interviews with La Crosse County officials about the death of Barbara Kendhammer and the conviction of her husband.
One person dead, three with life-threatening injuries after car crash north of Fountain City
TOWN OF MILTON (WKBT) – One person is dead and three others are seriously injured in a three-car crash near Merrick State Park. Law enforcement got a 9-1-1 call just before 5 p.m. for a crash on Highway 35, just south of the intersection with Highway 88. “Two vehicles, we believe, were northbound at the time, and one vehicle was...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
