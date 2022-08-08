ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president denies storing nuclear weapons papers at Mar-a-Lago

Ex-president Donald Trump has denied reports that he had documents related to nuclear weapons at his home on Friday morning and accused the FBI of “planting information.”This response came after a Florida judge unsealed the FBI search warrant that allowed agents to enter Mr Trump’s Palm Beach home on Monday.According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing markings identifying them as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information — a level of classification above the top secret level which is...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Donald Trump

