Joe Burrow did some light throwing at Bengals training camp

While Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn’t want to put an official timetable on Joe Burrow’s progress, Monday’s training camp practice made it abundantly clear the star quarterback is closing in on a return.

Compared to last week’s escapades in a golf cart, Monday was very close to normal. Burrow was at practice, running around and even getting some throws in at times.

“I think what you see is what you get,” Taylor said, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby. “He looks good to me. He’s starting to get better every single day. Again, I don’t want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing and stuff, but it’s been encouraging.”

It’s only light throwing for Burrow right now:

Still, anything is better than nothing at this point as Burrow moves nicely along the projected return timeline.

Cincinnati has just one more practice open to the public before Friday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, so expect things to remain relatively mum about Burrow from here.