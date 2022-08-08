ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boulderjewishnews.org

Weekly Edition: August 12th, 2022

Shabbat shalom! We are thankful that the spasm of violence that began in Israel a week ago seems to have calmed down. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with brothers and sisters under attack in Israel, Ukraine, as well as the women of this country. Stay cool, stay safe...
BOULDER, CO
boulderjewishnews.org

Lea Mallon & Ash Brave B’nai Mitzvah

On Saturday, August 13th, 2022 (16 Av 5782), Lea Mallon & Ash Brave will be called to the Torah as B’nai Mitzvah at Congregation Har HaShem. Lea and Ash will read from Parashat Vaetchanan. Boulder Jewish News encourages Bar and Bat Mitzvah students to submit their d’var torah and...
BOULDER, CO
boulderjewishnews.org

Boulder JCC’s Jonathan Lev Appointed to JPro Board of Directors

Boulder JCC Executive Director Jonathan Lev has been named one of five new members of the JPro Board of Directors. JPro is a national membership network serving thousands of professionals working in the Jewish community sector. Comprised of hundreds of nonprofit organizations, they offer opportunities for its members to learn, build relationships, share ideas, and guidance on how professionals can amplify their ability to contribute to the vitality of their communities beyond their own organizations.
BOULDER, CO
boulderjewishnews.org

Older Boulder Love

Some people like to talk about mountains they’ve climbed, or countries they have visited, or books they have read. I like to talk about how people fall in love. On early Sunday mornings, when the New York Times arrives on our doorstep, the very first thing I read, always, is the Vows Section that shares the love stories of couples who’ve gotten married. Here’s the deal. I see the world through “Love Colored Glasses.”
BOULDER, CO
