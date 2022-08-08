Some people like to talk about mountains they’ve climbed, or countries they have visited, or books they have read. I like to talk about how people fall in love. On early Sunday mornings, when the New York Times arrives on our doorstep, the very first thing I read, always, is the Vows Section that shares the love stories of couples who’ve gotten married. Here’s the deal. I see the world through “Love Colored Glasses.”

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO