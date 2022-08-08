ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in Dec. 2021 shooting death of Puyallup 2-year-old

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Brian Widland - Credit: Crimestoppers

Pierce County deputies arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old Puyallup boy, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

In December 2021, a 2-year-old boy was killed in an afternoon shooting in the 10800 block of 58th Avenue Court East.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, an 8-year-old girl picked up a loaded rifle and shot her cousin, Hudson Carlisle.

According to deputies, the 8-year-old’s father, Brian Widland, left the loaded and unsecured rifle in the child’s bedroom.

According to deputies, Widland fled the scene after the shooting.

The boy was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital with life-threatening critical injuries, where he later died.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for Widland. He was wanted for manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and community endangerment.

He was located by deputies on Monday and arrested.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

