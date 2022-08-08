Read full article on original website
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Brentwood gym shooting suspect arrested, victim identified
BRENTWOOD (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that took place Thursday at a 24-Hour Fitness location in Brentwood. The suspect, a 17-year-old Brentwood resident, was one of two suspects identified early in the investigation. He was positively identified as one of the shooters who was wounded in the incident, according […]
KTVU FOX 2
Family believes the mother of Alexis Gabe's suspected killer knows where body is
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Family and friends of Alexis Gabe held a protest Friday morning outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Authorities believe the missing 24-year-old Oakley woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend in January, although her body was never found. The protest group says they believe the suspect's...
Fairfield police deploy armored barrier in arrest of man who threatened girlfriend with gun
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers arrested a man after receiving a call from a woman saying she had been assaulted at a hotel early Thursday morning, the Fairfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Around 5:43 a.m., 28-year-old Juan Mora Cirilo also threatened the woman, who police say is his girlfriend, with a handgun. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man, teen arrested in fatal shooting of food delivery driver in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities on Friday announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man and a teen for their roles in the fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in Oakland last month. The Oakland Police Department said officers arrested Major Willis and an unidentified teen on Tuesday in connection with...
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman fatally shot in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
KTVU FOX 2
Catalytic converter theft victims flock to get rebar cages
RICHMOND, Calif. - Chris Lutgen's Nissan Frontier made a horrendous loud noise after thieves stole his catalytic converter. "Certainly lets them know you're coming," Lutgen quipped as a mechanic moved his pickup truck into the garage of MGR Mufflers & Auto Repair on San Pablo Avenue in Richmond. He decided...
1 Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was found dead on northbound Interstate 880, south of the Fremont Boulevard exit following a hit and run accident. The social media posts of the CHP stated that the woman [..]
French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
news24-680.com
Richmond Men Arrested For Latest Armed Rolex Robbery In Walnut Creek Thursday
A flurry of calls from witnesses in the area of 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road brought police ground and air assets on the double quick after two men reportedly pistol-whipped and attempted to steal a Rolex watch from a would-be victim left battered and bleeding in the parking lot. The armed,...
2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
Authorities arrest man in connection to selling meth in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine after conducting a narcotics investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Detectives arrested 55-year-old San Rafael resident John William Gobbin in connection to narcotics sale on Wednesday. KRON On is streaming news live now A photo posted by […]
KTVU FOX 2
CHP reports fatal hit-and-run on I-880
FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal hit and run early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a female body on the right-hand side of the highway and the...
KTVU FOX 2
Car chase in San Francisco leads to discovery of catalytic converters spilling out of truck
SAN FRANCISCO - A police chase early Friday morning that ended on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco led to the discovery of dozens of catalytic converters. The car was filled with catalytic converters, spilling out of the trunk and the back seat of the car, after it crashed on the highway near "hospital curve."
28-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Union City
UNION CITY – An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot in Union City early Friday morning.Police said officers were called to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive, near Whipple Road, around 12:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the woman, with a single gunshot wound.Officers attempted life saving measures, police said. Alameda County firefighters and paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The woman's identity has not been released. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.Police did not release any information about potential suspects.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach Detective Dominic Ayala by calling 510-675-5259 or by emailing DominicA@unioncity.org. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 510-675-5207 or tips@unioncity.org.
NBC Bay Area
Robbery Suspects Shoot Good Samaritan for Following Them: Union City PD
A good Samaritan who was trying to identify two suspects he witnessed rob a female of her jewelry in Union City was shot by the suspects for following them, police announced Tuesday. The good Samaritan, identified as a 44-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting on Aug. 3...
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
5 arrested for assault and robbery in Brentwood
(KRON) — Five suspects were arrested Tuesday after an altercation in the Brentwood City Hall parking structure. Officers from the City of Brentwood Police Department responded to the incident on Tuesday around 6:16 p.m., according to a social media post from the department. The victims had been at the parking structure when they were challenged […]
Casket Knocked Over During 'Chaotic' Family Brawl At California Funeral
The damage will cost the family $20,000.
