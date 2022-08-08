UNION CITY – An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot in Union City early Friday morning.Police said officers were called to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive, near Whipple Road, around 12:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the woman, with a single gunshot wound.Officers attempted life saving measures, police said. Alameda County firefighters and paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The woman's identity has not been released. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.Police did not release any information about potential suspects.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach Detective Dominic Ayala by calling 510-675-5259 or by emailing DominicA@unioncity.org. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 510-675-5207 or tips@unioncity.org.

15 HOURS AGO