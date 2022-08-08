ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Canyon, CA

KRON4 News

Brentwood gym shooting suspect arrested, victim identified

BRENTWOOD (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that took place Thursday at a 24-Hour Fitness location in Brentwood. The suspect, a 17-year-old Brentwood resident, was one of two suspects identified early in the investigation. He was positively identified as one of the shooters who was wounded in the incident, according […]
KTVU FOX 2

Family believes the mother of Alexis Gabe's suspected killer knows where body is

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Family and friends of Alexis Gabe held a protest Friday morning outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Authorities believe the missing 24-year-old Oakley woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend in January, although her body was never found. The protest group says they believe the suspect's...
KTVU FOX 2

Man, teen arrested in fatal shooting of food delivery driver in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities on Friday announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man and a teen for their roles in the fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in Oakland last month. The Oakland Police Department said officers arrested Major Willis and an unidentified teen on Tuesday in connection with...
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman fatally shot in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
KTVU FOX 2

Catalytic converter theft victims flock to get rebar cages

RICHMOND, Calif. - Chris Lutgen's Nissan Frontier made a horrendous loud noise after thieves stole his catalytic converter. "Certainly lets them know you're coming," Lutgen quipped as a mechanic moved his pickup truck into the garage of MGR Mufflers & Auto Repair on San Pablo Avenue in Richmond. He decided...
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
KRON4 News

2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
KRON4 News

11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
KRON4 News

Authorities arrest man in connection to selling meth in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine after conducting a narcotics investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Detectives arrested 55-year-old San Rafael resident John William Gobbin in connection to narcotics sale on Wednesday. KRON On is streaming news live now A photo posted by […]
KTVU FOX 2

CHP reports fatal hit-and-run on I-880

FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal hit and run early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a female body on the right-hand side of the highway and the...
CBS San Francisco

28-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Union City

UNION CITY – An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot in Union City early Friday morning.Police said officers were called to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive, near Whipple Road, around 12:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the woman, with a single gunshot wound.Officers attempted life saving measures, police said. Alameda County firefighters and paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The woman's identity has not been released. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.Police did not release any information about potential suspects.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach Detective Dominic Ayala by calling 510-675-5259 or by emailing DominicA@unioncity.org. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 510-675-5207 or tips@unioncity.org.
KRON4 News

5 arrested for assault and robbery in Brentwood

(KRON) — Five suspects were arrested Tuesday after an altercation in the Brentwood City Hall parking structure. Officers from the City of Brentwood Police Department responded to the incident on Tuesday around 6:16 p.m., according to a social media post from the department. The victims had been at the parking structure when they were challenged […]
