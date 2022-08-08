ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Glamour

John Travolta, Julianne Hough, Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, her husband, John Easterling, shared on her Facebook page on Monday. She was 73 years old. Newton-John was a celebrated actor and singer-songwriter, best know for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie-musical Grease. Her ballad from the movie, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” secured a nomination for best original song at the 1978 Academy Awards, and found a resurgence on TikTok last year. She was a four-time Grammy Award winner with a musical career that spanned five decades. Later in her life, she spoke openly about her battles with breast cancer, and created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John: Everything the Grease cast have said after late co-star’s death

The film and music industry have been rocked by the news that Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died, aged 73.Actor, singer and campaigner Newton-John, who appeared as the sweet, kind Sandy opposite John Travolta’s bad boy Danny in the 1978 hit, died of breast cancer. She was first diagnosed in 1992, and the cancer kept on returning over the past three decades.Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news on Monday (8 August), stating that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends”.Many of Newton-John’s Grease co-stars have paid tribute to...
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
TVLine

Olivia Newton-John Dies: John Travolta Remembers Grease Leading Lady

Click here to read the full article. John Travolta is paying tribute to his “dearest” Grease leading lady Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta shared on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” It was in 1978 that Newton-John and Travolta starred in the hit film version of the Broadway musical Grease. Newton-John played the prim and...
The Independent

Britney Spears explains why she thinks teenage sons decided to stop visiting her

Britney Spears has explained why she thinks her teenage sons decided to stop seeing her in an Instagram post.On Wednesday (10 August), the singer responded to claims made by her ex-husband Kevin Federline that their children were distancing themselves from her.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos she posted on the social media site.Spears called the comments “hurtful”, and was supported by her husband Sam Asghari, who hit out at Federline.In a lengthy post she has...
