Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights T-Mobile US, NextEra Energy, Advanced Micro Devices, The Boeing, and Johnson Controls International
Chicago, IL – August 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, The Boeing Co. BA and Johnson Controls International plc JCI.
pulse2.com
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Stock: $17 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) recently received a $17 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) recently received a $17 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase increased the price target on CNH Industrial from $16 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com
Charter (CHTR) Stock: $550 Target And Hold Rating
The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $550 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $550 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft is maintaining a “Hold” rating on the shares. Kraft adjusted...
pulse2.com
VF Corporation (VFC) Stock: $56 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of VF Corporation (VFC) recently received a $56 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of VF Corporation (VFC) recently received a $56 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
These three companies are putting up excellent results.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pulse2.com
Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock: Why It Fell Over 3% Today
The stock price of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) fell by over 3% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) fell by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye adjusted the rating on Nektar from “Neutral” to...
pulse2.com
Wayfair (W) Stock: $84 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received an $84 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received an $84 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst John Blackledge is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Blackledge adjusted the rating while...
pulse2.com
Mastercard (MA) Stock: $422 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Mastercard (MA) recently received a $422 price target from BMO Capital. These are the details. The shares of Mastercard (MA) recently received a $422 price target from BMO Capital. And BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham increased the price target on Mastercard from $402 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com
XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.9% Today
The stock price of XpresSpa Group (XSPA) increased by over 2.9% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Sundial Growers (SNDL) increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. There are no company-specific reports or notable regulatory filings that are driving up the price so it appears there are external factors at play.
NASDAQ
Top Analyst Reports for S&P Global, Sony & 3M
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Sony Group Corporation (SONY), and 3M Company (MMM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
pulse2.com
ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) Stock: Why It Surged 25.35% Today
The stock price of ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) surged by 25.35% today. This is why. The stock price of ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) surged by 25.35% today. Investors responded to ReTo Eco-Solutions announcing that the consortium led by the company’s subsidiary REIT Ecological Technology Co., Ltd. (REIT Eco) has won the bid for the Longxi County Comprehensive Land Management and Logistics Zone (Yangjia River Band) EOD Project, an ecological oriented development project in Longxi County, Gansu Province, China (the EOD Project).
pulse2.com
Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Stock: Why It Increased Over 50% Today
The stock price of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) increased by over 50% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) increased by over 50% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Zai Lab announcing that the company’s partner Karuna Therapeutics reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of its lead investigational therapy, KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), in adults with schizophrenia. And the trial met its primary endpoint with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo (-21.2 KarXT vs. -11.6 placebo, p<0.0001) at Week 5 (Cohen’s d effect size of 0.61). KarXT also demonstrated an early and sustained statistically significant reduction of symptoms, as assessed by PANSS total score, starting at Week 2 and maintained such reduction through all timepoints in the trial.
pulse2.com
First Solar (FSLR) Stock: Why It Increased Over 4% Today
The stock price of First Solar (FSLR) increased by over 4% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of First Solar (FSLR) increased by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster upgraded First Solar from “Neutral” to “Overweight.” And...
pulse2.com
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) Stock: Why It Fell 27.35% Today
The stock price of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) fell by 27.35% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) – a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer – fell by 27.35% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
pulse2.com
Viatris (VTRS) Stock: Why It Increased 3.7% Today
The stock price of Viatris (VTRS) increased by 3.7% today. This is why. The stock price of Viatris (VTRS) increased by 3.7% today. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, Viatris reported a Q2 EPS of $0.88, which was $0.05 higher than analyst estimates of...
pulse2.com
ZK International (ZKIN) Stock: Why It Was Trending Today
The ZK International (ZKIN) stock is trending today. This is why. The ZK International (ZKIN) stock is trending today as the trading volume was more than 35 times the usual. Investors were responding to ZK International announcing that it has won a $75 million bid in the project known as the “Shenzhen Water Market Project” where companies were bidding to become the supplier of the stainless-steel pipes and fittings supplier of the “High Quality Drinking Water Household Project” (Phase 7 and 8) and “Community Water Supply Network Renovation Project” (phase 7 and 8).
pulse2.com
GoodRx (GDRX) Stock: Why It Surged Over 39% Today
The stock price of GoodRx (GDRX) surged over 39% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of GoodRx (GDRX) surged over 39% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. GoodRx had reported a Q2 EPS of $0, which was $0.04 lower than analyst estimates...
Comments / 0