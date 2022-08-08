Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Sitka Police to hold National Night Out on August 27
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Sitka Police Department will be holding National Night Out in the community on August 27 at Moller Field. National Night Out is a community-oriented celebration that aims at crime and drug awareness and prevention. NNO was formed by the National Association of Town Watch Executive...
kinyradio.com
TSA advises travelers departing Sitka 'be prepared' due to tight daily flight schedules
Sitka, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration is alerting travelers departing Sitka airport to arrive early and be prepared. There are currently three flights scheduled to depart Sitka between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily. Because every traveler must go through the security checkpoint and all carry-on and checked luggage must be screened, operations are very busy in the early hours of the day.
Comments / 0