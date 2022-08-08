Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
501 students are back in school hopeful for less COVID stress
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students with USD 501, Topeka Public Schools, returned to class Wednesday, August 10, with few COVID protocols in place. Staff at McCarter Elementary greeted students at the front door with balloons and cheers to start the new school year on a positive note. The past two...
WIBW
K-State works to address teacher shortage, educates those without degree
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is addressing the teacher shortage and is attempting to educate those who do not yet hold a degree in the field. Kansas State University says as teacher and staff shortages continue to make national headlines, in its ongoing response to the crisis, its College of Education has created a set of free resources for new employees in schools who lead classrooms without a degree in education.
WIBW
USD 501 board quiet on reason for special meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 Board of Education wrapped up a special meeting with no word about what was discussed. Topeka Public Schools sent notice just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that the session was called for 5:30 p.m. that night. Board members convened at that time, and immediately...
WIBW
Advisors Excel earns award for support of servicemembers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel has been recognized as an employer who has demonstrated great support to its Guard and Reserve employees. ESGR, also known as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, has awarded advisors the highest honor within its committee the Pro Patria award. ESGR is a Kansas committee who acts as a third party if there is a problem between and employer and a member of the guard or reserve.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Manhattan-Ogden district more than 100 staff short for upcoming school year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ‘help wanted’ sign remains out at Manhattan-Ogden schools, with a week remaining until the new school year. USD 383 Director of Business Services Lew Faust said the district has more than 100 positions open right now. While all licensed positions are filled, Faust said the district is looking to fill a number of classified staff positions, including paraprofessionals, food service workers, bus drivers and custodians.
kmaj.com
Indian Hills Teacher Kicks Off The New School Year Winning The Crystal Apple Award
The academic year 2022–2023 has officially begun, and Majic 107.7 is eager to announce the recipient of the month of August’s Crystal Apple Award, a teacher who deserves it much. Here in Topeka, let me introduce you to Erinn Bradstreet, a teacher at Indian Hills Elementary. This young...
WIBW
Douglas Co. pantry to open new facility after COVID-19 leads to summer boom
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a summer boom for Just Food, Douglas County’s food pantry has taken steps to expand its facility. Just Food, Douglas County’s local food bank, announced on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that it has signed a lease agreement to take over the space at 805 Vermont St. It will primarily serve as a production facility where recovered foods will be turned into ready-to-eat meals available to Just Food shoppers.
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
WIBW
10K school supply items donated to children in, around Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 10,000 items to help students in and around Topeka successfully prepare for the new school year will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club’s Stuff the Bus Drive by the Junior League of Topeka. The Junior League of Topeka says on Wednesday, Aug....
WIBW
VAEK to enroll veterans in VA Healthcare at Mayetta event
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System will host an event to find rural veterans with health conditions that qualify them or the families they left behind for compensation. The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System says Tribal and State Veteran Service Officers, as well as other knowledgeable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update: Train stopped near Emporia frustrated residents
UPDATE: The empty coal train that was parked near Emporia has been moved, according to BSNF. Ben Wilemon, External Corporate Communications Manager with BNSF contacted KSNT and said the train had been stopped when the train crew’s hours expired. It was moved Thursday afternoon. EMPORIA (KSNT) – Residents unhappy with a parked train at Highway […]
WIBW
Names of 3 district judge nominees in Lyon, Chase Co. sent to Gov.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The names of three nominees for district judge in Lyon and Chase counties have been sent to the Governor. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for an open district judge position to Governor Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who to appoint.
WIBW
NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
WIBW
Sewer repair to close part of SW Kiowa St.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - DLC Plumbing will close a section of SW Kiowa St. to repair a sewer. The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Aug. 15, DLC Plumbing will completely close SW Kiowa St. in the 3600 block. The City indicated the closure is related to a sewer...
WIBW
Chiefs preview preseason
Kansas has had two cases of monkeypox so far in 2022. Topeka's City Council redistricting process is underway. The boundary lines for Topeka’s nine City Council districts are re-drawn every 10 years, using the latest census numbers.
WIBW
Sunflowers begin to bloom at Berryton farm
BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunflowers have started to bloom in a field in Berryton with another ready to do the same in about a week or two. Owner Jay Shively said the Berry Hill UPick Farm grows sunflowers and has been open to the public since 2017 - about 6 seasons. In 2022, he said there are two fields, one is already in bloom and the other should bloom in about a week or two. He said he hopes the blooms will last through Labor Day weekend.
Topeka mural honors Oakland neighborhood legacy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re driving through the Oakland neighborhood, keep an eye out for a newly finished mural. This morning, community members gathered for the blessing and dedication at the Lulac Senior Center. The mural on the front of the building is finally complete; although part of it was done last October, it needed […]
KVOE
Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench
Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
Comments / 0