14-time convicted felon arrested for eluding police

By Will Wixey
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle, which is believed to be the same vehicle that fled from deputies three times in the past month.

On July 28, a Spokane Valley Deputy observed a yellow Chevrolet Colorado truck parked at a gas station at Mullan and Sprague. The truck matched a vehicle that recklessly fled from other deputies recently.

The deputy noticed the truck leaving the parking lot north onto Willow Road. The deputy tailed the vehicle, which sped up and ran through a stop sign. The deputy then attempted to pull over the truck, but the driver did not stop.

The driver was later identified as 36-year-old Bryan D. Bewick.

Due to safety concerns, the pursuit was called off and the deputy stopped following the vehicle. Bewick was spotted several other times driving recklessly without his lights on. Deputies were then authorized to deploy spike strips to stop the truck.

Deputy T. Ball set up on Pines Road and successfully deployed the spike strips, making contact with three of the truck’s tires. Bewick continued driving though, and after a short pursuit, it was called off again due to safety concerns.

However later, another deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the truck, pinning it on a center median. Bewick was detained and booked into Spokane County Jail. A female passenger was also detained, but later released without charges.

Bewick told deputies he bought the truck from a “friend,” but did not provide a name. Bewick said he ran because he was in violation of a No Contact Order with the woman who was in his passenger seat.

Bewick was booked for attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle, violation of a domestic violence order of protection, and reckless driving. He remains in custody with his bond set at $25,500.

The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit obtained a search warrant for Bewick’s vehicle and found a Glock pistol, over 200 pills believed to contain fentanyl, and other items.

A check of Bewick’s criminal history showed he is a 14-time convicted felon and prohibited from legally possessing firearms.

This remains an active investigation and additional charges are expected.

Comments / 12

Dave Smith
4d ago

With the new state it's this person will be out in a day and will be on their 15 felon my the end of the month.

Reply
10
Kaylene Euell
3d ago

this is a major problem in our Democratic state of Washington. 14 time convicted felon he should spend his life in prison. many felons especially in western Washington get let out daily by the the judges how about if you do the crime you do the time. you should hear our leaders here making up crazy laws of protect the felons now crimes completely out of control here

Reply(1)
5
