wayne stewart
4d ago
maybe they should have acted like Hitler's generals and tried to get rid of him
30
Alfred Gonzalez
3d ago
Hitler told the German citizens that he wanted to make Germany great again! sound familiar?
14
ALB Cruz
4d ago
Why does Trump admire Hitler, Putin, and Kim Jong-un so much?
19
