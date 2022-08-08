ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist seriously injured in weekend crash

By Staff reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday on the North Loop 289 access road that left one person seriously injured.

Investigators believe a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Ricardo Casares Sanchez, was traveling westbound on the access road in the 1600 block of North Loop 289, according to a Lubbock police news release.

While attempting to turn right to go north on North Avenue P, he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the intersection. Sanchez was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

