Caring Unlimited needs volunteers for helpline

By Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
SANFORD - Caring Unlimited, York County’s Domestic Violence Resource Center is facing a critical need for volunteers to answer calls to the organization’s 24-hour helpline.

The Helpline serves as the initial point of contact for many of the 2,000 individuals annually who reach out to Caring Unlimited for information, guidance, support, and safety planning relative to domestic abuse and violence. This critical program ensures that anyone in need of services is able to speak directly to an advocate anytime, free of charge. For individuals experiencing domestic violence, the ability to access the Helpline 24 hours a day is essential: survivors often have limited options for when they can safely make a phone call, and speak freely with an advocate.

Betsy Fleurent, Caring Unlimited’s Helpline and Volunteer Coordinator, cites a simultaneous increase in calls and decrease in volunteers for Caring Unlimited’s current critical need; a need which is putting a significant strain on the organization’s ability to sustain the Helpline program itself.

“CU is experiencing a critical need for helpline volunteers. Without their support our capacity to provide much needed round-the-clock services to those affected by domestic violence is stretched to the point of those important services being in peril.”

Caring Unlimited is beginning a training for Helpline Advocates on Monday, Aug. 22. All Helpline Advocates must complete this comprehensive training, mandated by the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence (MCEDV). The training includes practice calls and opportunities to shadow experienced staff advocates before volunteers’ first shifts.

To apply online: www.caring-unlimited.org

