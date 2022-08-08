Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Jon Rahm, Wife Share Big Personal News
PGA Tour superstar Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their second child to the world earlier this week. The former World No. 1 golfer made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko...
GOLF・
Look: NFL Star Appeared To Hit On Jake Paul's Girlfriend
Jake Paul and Julia Rose started dating in early 2020. Though they're still together, it sounds like an NFL player tried to slide in her DMs. A video of Paul revealing who messaged Rose surfaced on social media. However, the name was censored out. That being said, fans who are...
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shares Cool Message: NFL World Reacts
The 2022 NFL regular season is going to be a big one for Patrick Mahomes, in more ways than one. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are expecting their second child before the end of the 2022 season. "Crazy to think that football is starting and before it’s over we will...
NFL・
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Vanessa Bryant Trial News
An invasion of privacy trial against Los Angeles County officially began this Wednesday. In September 2020, Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit, alleging that first responders at the scene of the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others shared photos of their remains. Bryant's attorney, Luis...
Tyson Fury Retires From Boxing: Fans React
International boxing superstar Tyson Fury is hanging up his gloves. On Friday, Fury's 34th birthday, the two-time world heavyweight champion announced his decision to call it quits. "MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
601K+
Followers
71K+
Post
334M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0