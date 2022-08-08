ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Jon Rahm, Wife Share Big Personal News

PGA Tour superstar Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their second child to the world earlier this week. The former World No. 1 golfer made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko...
GOLF
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News

On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
MOTORSPORTS
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shares Cool Message: NFL World Reacts

The 2022 NFL regular season is going to be a big one for Patrick Mahomes, in more ways than one. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are expecting their second child before the end of the 2022 season. "Crazy to think that football is starting and before it’s over we will...
NFL
Tyson Fury Retires From Boxing: Fans React

International boxing superstar Tyson Fury is hanging up his gloves. On Friday, Fury's 34th birthday, the two-time world heavyweight champion announced his decision to call it quits. "MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO...
COMBAT SPORTS
