TV Series

EW.com

The Office season finale recap: Who's the boss?

Paul Lieberstein — The Office executive producer, "Search Committee" writer, and Toby Flenderson extraordinaire — must love Kevin Smith…because tonight's season finale felt like a major cop out. Ever since Steve Carell announced that season 7 of The Office would be his last, fans have been speculating and debating about who would and should replace him as Dunder Mifflin's manager. Everyone figured that we'd finally learn which character would be stepping into Michael Scott's formidable shoes during the series' hour-long season ender. Alas, that wasn't actually the case. When the credits finally rolled Thursday evening, we weren't any closer to knowing the identity of the new boss than we had been a few months ago.
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: A League of Their Own swings onto Prime Video

Broad City star Abbi Jacobson co-created and stars in the TV adaptation of the beloved movie A League of Their Own, with a new roster of female players on the Rockford Peaches playing baseball at the height of World War II. Devi is now officially with Paxton on season 3 of Never Have I Ever, but dating the high school hottie may not be all she expected it to be — and that's made complicated with a new hot, smart guy starts at school...who's also Indian. Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco star in the horror-comedy film Day Shift, where Foxx stars as a vampire hunter.
EW.com

How the A League of Their Own TV show reimagines the Rockford Peaches

There's no crying in baseball, but the new A League of Their Own TV series is still an emotional affair. It's been 30 years since Penny Marshall's beloved 1992 film stepped up to the plate, telling the story of the many women who fought to play professional baseball at the height of World War II. Now, the Rockford Peaches are back at bat with a new TV adaptation, which aims to recapture the magic of the original film while also spotlighting new stories on the diamond.
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
EW.com

Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles

A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
EW.com

Anne Heche's son Homer opens up about losing his mom: 'I am left with a deep, wordless sadness'

In the outpouring of grief and tributes after Anne Heche's death, a particularly poignant statement comes from the actress's eldest son, Homer. "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom," Homer, 20, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."
EW.com

New Sandman comic writer explains what makes the Corinthian so terrifying

Now that The Sandman is streaming on Netflix, a whole new generation has come face-to-face with the Corinthian. Originally created by writer Neil Gaiman and artist Mike Dringenberg in issue #10 of The Sandman comic, the Corinthian is a nightmare made flesh, a serial killer with teeth for eyes. He is also, as actor Boyd Holbrook makes clear on screen, extremely cool and attractive. All of that together has made him a fan favorite, both then and now.
NewsBreak
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Follow skateboarder Leo Baker's story in new documentary Stay on Board

The Netflix documentary Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story shines the line on the famous skateboarder who gave it all up when sport regulations required Baker, who came out as trans-masculine in 2019, to compete in the women's category. Social media star Tabitha Brown hosts the new Food Network competition It's CompliPlated, where cheftestants make dishes using fruits, vegetables, and plant-based ingredients. And Insecure actor Jean Elie stars in the ALLBLK series Send Help, as an actor who lands his dream job but loses it all just as quickly.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Unlock a new season of magic and mischief on Locke & Key

The Locke family comes face to face with the American Revolution on the final season of Netflix's Locke & Key. Keaton and Alexis dance for the title of "America's Favorite Dancer" on the season finale of So You Think You Can Dance — and host Cat Deeley and judges JoJo Siwa, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and Leah Remini tell us what they're watching. And everyone's favorite talking tree embarks on new adventures on the new Disney+ series I Am Groot.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Harley Quinn review: There's only one thing holding this sensational show back

When a sitcom really works, you start pre-laughing. That's when a recurring character shows up, and you just know they are going to say something hilarious, so you start giggling before words come out of their mouth. Enter Bane (voiced by James Adomian), a villainous chunkroid born in actual/metaphorical darkness. Harley Quinn's Bane is always funny, and in the cartoon's third season (streaming Thursdays on HBO Max), he is very upset about his pasta maker. It was a wedding present for Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and Kite Man (Matt Oberg). But Ivy ran off with new girlfriend Harley (Kaley Cuoco) — and the pasta maker was never returned. "It's gauche to keep the gift!!!" insists Bane, with that voice that sounds like a frog sneezing a cannonball.
MOVIES
EW.com

Loot star Maya Rudolph on how Beyoncé inspired her 'larger-than-life' billionaire

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Loot season 1. Maya Rudolph is drawn to larger-than-life characters. It's no surprise, then, that the role of fictional billionaire Molly Novak in Loot, the kooky Apple TV+ workplace comedy created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, immediately appealed to her. "It's the story of a woman going through something that she never expected and is finding a part of herself that she never expected," Rudolph tells EW. "It's nice to investigate a person's life down the line."
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The Challenge: USA recap: Who is the weakest team?

After Tyson made the biggest move yet on The Challenge: USA and it failed in last week's episode, we were promised a Survivor civil war. But revenge was put on pause this week while a bunch of teams battled it out to see who was actually the weakest of them all. It was kind of a letdown after all the buildup to the fallout from Sarah's elimination blindside, but that anger is still simmering. You know she and Ben can't let it go. We just have to wait a little longer to see it play out. This week? It's a race to the bottom, baby! Let's recap, shall we?
TV SERIES
EW.com

I Love My Dad director James Morosini and star Patton Oswalt list the movie dads that inspired them

Not all dads are created equal. Some parents are supportive and moving, while others are like Patton Oswalt's character in I Love My Dad. Writer-director James Morosini, who co-stars, plays Franklin, a clinically depressed, suicidal young man who has been continually let down by his father, Chuck (Patton Oswalt), and now wants nothing more to do with him. But Chuck doesn't feel the same, and after being blocked on Facebook, he decides to create a new profile, posing as an attractive, flirtatious woman in order to stay in oblique contact with the son he's clearly concerned about. In other words, he catfishes his own kid.
MOVIES

