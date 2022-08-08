Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Colorado eliminates sales tax on diapers and menstrual products
Buying diapers and feminine hygiene products is about to get just a little bit easier for Coloradans. HB22-1055, also known as the Sales Tax Exemption Essential Hygiene Products Act, went into effect on Wednesday. “From now on in Colorado, there will no longer be state sales tax on diapers and...
abc17news.com
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire
HONOLULU (AP) — Dozens of firefighters are battling a large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island. No homes are threatened. Gusts and arid conditions are making it difficult to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area, which is above the town of Waikoloa and between Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. The fire has burned more than 39 square miles as of Friday. Strong winds have been recorded across the area, some in excess of 30 mph.
abc17news.com
Woman with dementia missing in Shelby County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities in Shelby County are asking for help to find a missing 92-year-old woman with dementia. Nadean Wood was last seen leaving her home on Highway 151 in Clarence on foot Tuesday night, according to an alert issued by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Wood is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has graying brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown.
abc17news.com
Missouri police find elderly man in woods after he went missing
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Charles County Police reunited a missing elderly man with his family following an extensive search. The 84-year-old is legally blind and suffers from Dementia. “The family saw that his door was open on Friday and his light was on and he wasn’t...
abc17news.com
Kansas to recount abortion vote, despite large margin
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result. Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, declined to comment to reporters Friday evening about her request for a recount. Kansas law requires her to put up a bond to cover the cost. Also seeking a recount is state Sen. Caryn Tyson, who is trailing state Rep. Steven Johnson in the Republican primary for state treasurer by about 400 votes out of nearly 434,000 cast. She is asking for a hand recount in about half the state’s 105 counties.
abc17news.com
Boone County prosecutor wants refocus on shootings, homicides
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County's new prosecutor wants the office to refocus its efforts on investigating and pursuing shooting and homicide cases. Roger Johnson said the 14 lawyers that make up the Boone County Prosecutor's Office have 26 homicide cases to deal with right now. Each one of them, Johnson said, compounds the work the office already has to do with prosecuting other crimes.
abc17news.com
Mizzou Athletics launches new ticket program
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou Athletics launched a one-of-a-kind ticket program where both students and athletes can earn a profit on Friday afternoon. The new initiative will allow students to make money selling single-game tickets to any sporting event on campus. Students who sign up will earn 20 percent commission on any ticket sold. The program includes all sports on Mizzou's campus including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, and more.
