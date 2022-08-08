ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 92.3

Local Food Truck In Missouri Is A Hidden Gem. You Should Try Them!

I have always been a food truck person. I am always amazed at the quality of food that can come out of a truck that is only about 20 feet long. So imagine my excitement when one parked themselves in the parking lot behind Tiger Coffee on Limit Ave. Talk about a short walk! Do any of you know about Local Eats & Sweets LLC? Lets learn a bit about them.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Jump, Catch Big Air, and Have Family Fun in Columbia

One of the things that always comes up when we talk about what Sedalia needs are places for family activities. While I don't know of any businesses coming to fit that bill in Sedalia, that doesn't mean you can't load the family in the car and head to Columbia to jump, catch some big air, and enjoy a day out with your family at Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
COLUMBIA, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Farmers’ Market Heads Downtown During State Fair

Some people have been wondering where the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market will be held during the Missouri State Fair. This morning, a Facebook post from the Downtown Sedalia Alliance told us the market will be back downtown for two weeks during the fair. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance says the Sedalia...
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Rolla, MO
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Sedalia, MO
Food & Drinks
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
Saint James, MO
Sedalia, MO
Lifestyle
kq2.com

2022 Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday in Sedalia

(SEDALIA, Mo.) The 2022 Missouri State Fair is just days away. "Buckets of Fun" will kick off with the opening day ceremony on Thursday as the first official event for the 120th State Fair. The first day of the state fair features events for everyone, including the queen pageant and...
SEDALIA, MO
kq2.com

Downtown library finalizes purchase of SJSD building for $1

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The downtown public library finalized a purchase with the previous St. Joseph School District building for $1. SJSD occupied the west half of the downtown building as a tenant of the library for administrative purposes. In August, SJSD made the decision to relocate to Noyes Elementary School....
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Good Food#Antique#Beer#Pasta#Food Drink#Southern#French
tncontentexchange.com

Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos

“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Get the Red Out 2022 Planned for September 8

A free family-fun event that annually brings thousands of people to the University of Central Missouri campus, UCM and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 2022 Get the Red Out street fair from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Situated on Holden Street, between South and Clark...
WARRENSBURG, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Awesome 92.3

Adventure Park In The Middle Of Missouri? Now This You Want To See!

I have always been someone who enjoys going to a adventure park. In Illinois we have Six Flags Great America. There is Six Flags St Louis in Missouri and they have some amazing rides there too. If you are a person who likes an adrenaline rush, feel the need for speed, and want to get your blood pumping, I think I have the place for you. It is called Branson Mountain Adventure Park and let share more about it.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

This year, kids will head back to school without free meal waivers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As of June 30th of this year, the USDA ended free meal waivers for all school districts across the country, returning to pre-COVID policies. For all schools in the area excluding Community Eligibility Provision schools, parents will either need to add money to their child’s lunch account or fill out the free and reduced lunch application for the upcoming school year.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Awesome 92.3

St. Louis Man Drowns at Rocky Fork Lake

A St. Louis man drowned in a lake Sunday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area (north of Columbia) Sunday afternoon and later discovered deceased Monday at 8:40 a.m. He was pronounced dead by Boone County Medical Examiner Dori Burke.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
CASS COUNTY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy