Local Food Truck In Missouri Is A Hidden Gem. You Should Try Them!
I have always been a food truck person. I am always amazed at the quality of food that can come out of a truck that is only about 20 feet long. So imagine my excitement when one parked themselves in the parking lot behind Tiger Coffee on Limit Ave. Talk about a short walk! Do any of you know about Local Eats & Sweets LLC? Lets learn a bit about them.
Jump, Catch Big Air, and Have Family Fun in Columbia
One of the things that always comes up when we talk about what Sedalia needs are places for family activities. While I don't know of any businesses coming to fit that bill in Sedalia, that doesn't mean you can't load the family in the car and head to Columbia to jump, catch some big air, and enjoy a day out with your family at Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
Sedalia Farmers’ Market Heads Downtown During State Fair
Some people have been wondering where the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market will be held during the Missouri State Fair. This morning, a Facebook post from the Downtown Sedalia Alliance told us the market will be back downtown for two weeks during the fair. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance says the Sedalia...
kq2.com
2022 Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday in Sedalia
(SEDALIA, Mo.) The 2022 Missouri State Fair is just days away. "Buckets of Fun" will kick off with the opening day ceremony on Thursday as the first official event for the 120th State Fair. The first day of the state fair features events for everyone, including the queen pageant and...
kq2.com
Downtown library finalizes purchase of SJSD building for $1
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The downtown public library finalized a purchase with the previous St. Joseph School District building for $1. SJSD occupied the west half of the downtown building as a tenant of the library for administrative purposes. In August, SJSD made the decision to relocate to Noyes Elementary School....
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers
Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud. I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb...
tncontentexchange.com
Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos
“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
Get the Red Out 2022 Planned for September 8
A free family-fun event that annually brings thousands of people to the University of Central Missouri campus, UCM and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 2022 Get the Red Out street fair from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Situated on Holden Street, between South and Clark...
Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says
Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States.
Looking To Add A Furry Friend To Your Family? This Could Be Your Chance
I have long been an advocate for animal adoption. If you are looking to add a furry friend to your home, you should go to a local shelter or find an adoption event and give a pet a forever home. The Humane Society of Missouri is having an adoption promotion and they are hoping to find some pit bulls terriers and mixed breeds good homes.
Adventure Park In The Middle Of Missouri? Now This You Want To See!
I have always been someone who enjoys going to a adventure park. In Illinois we have Six Flags Great America. There is Six Flags St Louis in Missouri and they have some amazing rides there too. If you are a person who likes an adrenaline rush, feel the need for speed, and want to get your blood pumping, I think I have the place for you. It is called Branson Mountain Adventure Park and let share more about it.
Missouri Being Invaded by Blister Beetles, But Don’t Touch Them
As if 2022 needed more challenges, you can now add blister beetles to the list as there are reports they're being reported all over Missouri. While these are bad news for plants and horses especially, you shouldn't touch them. I saw this shared by The Fence Post based on information...
kq2.com
This year, kids will head back to school without free meal waivers
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As of June 30th of this year, the USDA ended free meal waivers for all school districts across the country, returning to pre-COVID policies. For all schools in the area excluding Community Eligibility Provision schools, parents will either need to add money to their child’s lunch account or fill out the free and reduced lunch application for the upcoming school year.
St. Louis Man Drowns at Rocky Fork Lake
A St. Louis man drowned in a lake Sunday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area (north of Columbia) Sunday afternoon and later discovered deceased Monday at 8:40 a.m. He was pronounced dead by Boone County Medical Examiner Dori Burke.
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
KMBC.com
Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
kansascitymag.com
The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?
It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
Comments / 0