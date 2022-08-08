ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

DJ Moore steps in, helps break up potential fight among Carolina Panthers fans

DJ Moore prevented a potential fight from happening at the Carolina Panthers Fan Fest event on Thursday. The event was held at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. On the stadium’s first level, two fans were arguing and the disagreement started to escalate. One man started to point in another man’s face during their exchange. When the argument reached a boiling point, Moore climbed up to the top of the railing above one of the sections and intervened in the dispute.
CHARLOTTE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Playoff Selection Committee announces schedule for rankings reveals during 2022 CFB season

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee met this week to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. “It was good to get our group back together this week to review all of our procedures in detail,” committee chair Boo Corrigan, Athletics Director at NC State said in a released statement. “The College Football Playoff selection committee processes were built on a solid foundation, and as we enter the ninth year of the CFP, the committee members for 2022-23 are looking forward to the start of another great college football season.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin gives interesting quote on offense, defense at practice

James Franklin spoke the media following practice on Wednesday. There was 1 quote from him that was interesting, to say the least per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Some changes may be coming to certain aspects of his offense and defense. At least that’s what they’re doing in practice. The Penn State HC stated they are doing some creative things on offense and defense that are causing issues for some of the underclassmen.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Brady's absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to extend into the preseason

Tom Brady will be missing from the The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ joint practices with the Tennessee Titans according to his HC Todd Bowles. The practices are set for Aug. 17-18. Bowles stated that Brady is going to be back after the joint practices, but will be absent to take care of some personal things. Brady and Bowles apparently already spoke about this before training camp. The former Michigan QB will already not be playing in the team’s 1st 2 preseason games.
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

San Francisco 49ers rookie Marcelino McCrary-Ball shows skills on interception return

Another rookie from the B1G had a special moment in his 1st preseason game. This time, it was former Indiana DB Marcelino McCrary-Ball. The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers faced off at Levi’s Stadium on Friday. The Packers were starting to put a drive together late in the 1st quarter, as they found themselves in the red zone. McCrary-Ball made sure that their drive ended with 0 points as he caught a tipped pass for an interception. The 49ers’ rookie returned the pick for 57 yards before he was brought down from behind.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

James White, former Wisconsin star, announces NFL retirement

James White was a productive running back at Wisconsin before heading to the NFL. Now, after 8 strong seasons with the New England Patriots, White is officially hanging it up. He announced on Thursday that he is retiring from the NFL. “It has been an honor to represent my family,...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck tabs one true freshman as likely to play for Minnesota in 2022

PJ Fleck met the media Thursday evening to discuss how Minnesota’s camp is progressing to this point. Among other things, Fleck highlighted the work of one true freshman player. That player is 3-star safety Coleman Bryson, a defender out of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.) for the class of 2022....
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

RJ Moten refutes idea Michigan will employ a 'no-star defense' in 2022

RJ Moten doesn’t care if Michigan is replacing some star talent from 2021. He still thinks the Wolverine defense is loaded entering 2022. That group was led by Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson, fellow Edge star David Ojabo, Dax Hill and Josh Ross, all of which are now off to the NFL. Needless to say, that is some elite production missing for Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kids Day Scrimmage: Kirk Ferentz highlights 2 position groups to watch

Iowa will be having its Kids Day Scrimmage on Saturday, where there will be tackling drills. Kirk Ferentz highlighted 2 position groups that will have a big day per Kennington Lloyd Smith III of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz believes it should be a big day for the running backs...
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Cody Simon working on being healthy, repeating as key contributor for Ohio State in 2022

Cody Simon had a productive 2021 season, finishing with 54 tackles for Ohio State’s defense. Unfortunately, Simon was banged up throughout the season. Simon had surgery on his right shoulder late in the season and missed the Rose Bowl and part of spring practices with the Buckeyes. Now, he’s facing a battle to climb back up the depth chart for Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH

