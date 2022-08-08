Read full article on original website
Ex-MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives his picks for best in the B1G during BTN sitdown
Mark Dantonio spent 12 years as Michigan State’s head coach, and guided the football program to one of the winningest eras in school history. The ex-coach can recognize talent to be sure, but what about the talent beyond his beloved Spartans? Dantonio sat down with the B1G Network to discuss conference talent and favorites.
DJ Moore steps in, helps break up potential fight among Carolina Panthers fans
DJ Moore prevented a potential fight from happening at the Carolina Panthers Fan Fest event on Thursday. The event was held at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. On the stadium’s first level, two fans were arguing and the disagreement started to escalate. One man started to point in another man’s face during their exchange. When the argument reached a boiling point, Moore climbed up to the top of the railing above one of the sections and intervened in the dispute.
Penn State freshman RB rips off long TD, delivers massive truck in fall camp
Penn State is looking for improved production from the backfield after a lackluster showing in 2021. The Nittany Lions also regrouped and reloaded at running back via the 2022 recruiting class. That recruiting class included Nick Singleton, a 5-star prospect and the top RB in the nation for the cycle,...
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports projects 10 B1G teams go bowling in 2022
College football bowl projections were released by CBS Sports on Thursday. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his picks for who will be going bowling. Palm believes that 10 of 14 teams from the B1G will end up going to a bowl game in 2022. He even has 1 team from the B1G returning to the CFB Playoff.
Master Teague runs over multiple defenders, shines in one-on-one drill with Pittsburgh Steelers
Master Teague ran over several defenders in a training camp drill with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Teague, a former Ohio State running back, is trying to make the Steelers’ roster for the upcoming regular season. Teague went undrafted out of Ohio State and is fighting to be a running back on an active NFL roster.
College Football Playoff Selection Committee announces schedule for rankings reveals during 2022 CFB season
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee met this week to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. “It was good to get our group back together this week to review all of our procedures in detail,” committee chair Boo Corrigan, Athletics Director at NC State said in a released statement. “The College Football Playoff selection committee processes were built on a solid foundation, and as we enter the ninth year of the CFP, the committee members for 2022-23 are looking forward to the start of another great college football season.”
Scottie Hazelton tabs Michigan State's top Edge options, pass-rush plans for 2022
Scottie Hazelton knows his unit was not up to snuff in 2021. Despite an 11-win season for Michigan State, the Spartans gave up more than 440 yards of offense per game and were continually gashed in the passing game. Now, the DC for Mel Tucker is focused on preventing things...
James Franklin gives interesting quote on offense, defense at practice
James Franklin spoke the media following practice on Wednesday. There was 1 quote from him that was interesting, to say the least per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Some changes may be coming to certain aspects of his offense and defense. At least that’s what they’re doing in practice. The Penn State HC stated they are doing some creative things on offense and defense that are causing issues for some of the underclassmen.
Tom Brady's absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to extend into the preseason
Tom Brady will be missing from the The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ joint practices with the Tennessee Titans according to his HC Todd Bowles. The practices are set for Aug. 17-18. Bowles stated that Brady is going to be back after the joint practices, but will be absent to take care of some personal things. Brady and Bowles apparently already spoke about this before training camp. The former Michigan QB will already not be playing in the team’s 1st 2 preseason games.
San Francisco 49ers rookie Marcelino McCrary-Ball shows skills on interception return
Another rookie from the B1G had a special moment in his 1st preseason game. This time, it was former Indiana DB Marcelino McCrary-Ball. The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers faced off at Levi’s Stadium on Friday. The Packers were starting to put a drive together late in the 1st quarter, as they found themselves in the red zone. McCrary-Ball made sure that their drive ended with 0 points as he caught a tipped pass for an interception. The 49ers’ rookie returned the pick for 57 yards before he was brought down from behind.
James Franklin explains why he's managing Penn State offensive line expectations differently in 2022
James Franklin wasn’t high on Penn State’s offensive line depth during spring practice. With preseason practice now in full swing ahead of the 2022 season opener at Purdue on Sept. 1, apparently his concern with the unit hasn’t changed. The Nittany Lions struggled mightily to run the...
Devin Funchess makes contested catch for touchdown against Atlanta Falcons
Devin Funchess joined the Detroit Lions in June, and is already making plays in preseason. The Michigan product made a catch on Friday that showed flashes of how he was in college. Funchess was lined up on the outside as the Lions moved closer and closer to the end zone....
James White, former Wisconsin star, announces NFL retirement
James White was a productive running back at Wisconsin before heading to the NFL. Now, after 8 strong seasons with the New England Patriots, White is officially hanging it up. He announced on Thursday that he is retiring from the NFL. “It has been an honor to represent my family,...
Cornell transfer playing multiple positions at practice, says Penn State assistant
Hunter Nourzad committed to Penn State in May of 2021 after transferring from Cornell. OL coach Phil Trautwein is experimenting with his position according to The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Trautwein said that Nourzad has split time at multiple positions for the Nittany Lions recently. The former Cornell O-lineman has...
PJ Fleck tabs one true freshman as likely to play for Minnesota in 2022
PJ Fleck met the media Thursday evening to discuss how Minnesota’s camp is progressing to this point. Among other things, Fleck highlighted the work of one true freshman player. That player is 3-star safety Coleman Bryson, a defender out of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.) for the class of 2022....
Watch: Former Penn State QB Trace McSorley finds WR in back of end zone for score
Trace McSorley didn’t see any regular season action with the Arizona Cardinals after signing with them in November of 2021. The former Penn State QB made sure to make the most of his preseason chances on Friday. The Cardinals played the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in their 1st...
Zen Michalski, Ohio State OT, preparing for starting role with Buckeyes
Zen Michalski is heading into his 2nd fall in his Ohio State career. The young OT is starting to realize that he will be next line for start at the position per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Michalski may be not be in the starting rotation at offensive tackle this...
RJ Moten refutes idea Michigan will employ a 'no-star defense' in 2022
RJ Moten doesn’t care if Michigan is replacing some star talent from 2021. He still thinks the Wolverine defense is loaded entering 2022. That group was led by Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson, fellow Edge star David Ojabo, Dax Hill and Josh Ross, all of which are now off to the NFL. Needless to say, that is some elite production missing for Michigan.
Kids Day Scrimmage: Kirk Ferentz highlights 2 position groups to watch
Iowa will be having its Kids Day Scrimmage on Saturday, where there will be tackling drills. Kirk Ferentz highlighted 2 position groups that will have a big day per Kennington Lloyd Smith III of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz believes it should be a big day for the running backs...
Cody Simon working on being healthy, repeating as key contributor for Ohio State in 2022
Cody Simon had a productive 2021 season, finishing with 54 tackles for Ohio State’s defense. Unfortunately, Simon was banged up throughout the season. Simon had surgery on his right shoulder late in the season and missed the Rose Bowl and part of spring practices with the Buckeyes. Now, he’s facing a battle to climb back up the depth chart for Ohio State.
