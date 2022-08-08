New ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ speciality plate is being promoted in Florida

You’ll soon likely have another specialty plate to choose from in Florida. But this latest plate is already polarizing.

Governor Ron DeSantis is promoting a Don’t Tread on Me plate patterned over a flag that was first flown on a warship in 1775 as a battle cry for American independence, but its meaning has changed a lot since then.

However, the plates won’t be made available until 3000 people statewide order them. Then you’ll see them popping up on other cars. But already they’re raising eyebrows.

The bright yellow historical flag depicts a timber rattlesnake ready to strike.

Raymond Homand of North Fort Myers called the plate attractive and particularly liked the don’t tread on me slogan which was created during the American Revolutionary War by Christopher Gadsen.

“It’s kind of an invitation type of thing, not to bother me,” Homand said.

The flag was even used at one point by the U.S. Marines.

Steve Gresh of North Fort Myers believes the flag is an honor to all people who served in the service including his 87-year-old father.

But 247 years later, the flag has been adopted by groups like QAnon, The Proud Boys and was flown by insurrectionists who broke into the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

For that reason Thomas Chimirri of North Fort Myers doesn’t want to be associated with the flag.

Political Science Professor Dr. Peter Bergerson at Florida Gulf Coast University points out that historical interpretation always changes.

He believes political groups have used and twisted the meaning of the original flag.

“They have a political message that they want to send by using that particular flag,” Bergerson noted.

For that reason some people like Cameron Gingrass oppose the specialty plates.

“I think I’d stick with the orange that represents our state, pretty classy and fair,” Gingrass said.

So far in Lee, Collier and Charlotte Counties, just 15 people have ordered the new specialty plates and less than 1000 statewide.