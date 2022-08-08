Read full article on original website
Related
therecord-online.com
Keystone Junior All-Stars off to Michigan for LL World Series
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – And they’re off, heading west, the Keystone Junior Little League team leaving at sun-up Friday for the Little League World Series in Taylor, MI. The team and coaches pulled out from the WalMart parking lot in a Susquehanna Transit charter, off to the final chapter in a remarkable journey that included a 6-game comeback run to the Pennsylvania title in DuBois, then a 4-0 blitz at the Eastern regional tournament in Freehold, NJ. Family and friends gathered to see the team departure; many will follow to Michigan to cheer on the Clinton County team.
therecord-online.com
Catherine Ilene (Sylvis) Sigmund
Catherine Ilene (Sylvis) Sigmund, 88, of Allison Park, PA (formerly of Woolrich and Lock Haven) passed away on August 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, PA after a brief stay. Catherine was born November 11, 1933, to the late John and Ruth Probst Sylvis. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1951. She went on to earn a degree in Nursing from Clearfield School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years for Dr. Gilbert Nicklas, Rockview State Penitentiary, and retired from Jersey Shore Hospital. She married Richard H. Sigmund on July 14, 1956, and they shared 49 years of marriage before his passing in 2005.
therecord-online.com
Kettle Creek Music Festival Kicks Off Thursday
CROSS FORK, PA -The music will be blaring in the northwest part of the county this weekend as the Kettle Creek Music Festival gears up for its 22nd year. The three day festival starting Thursday afternoon features bands primarily from upstate New York and Pennsylvania. Blackwater, specifically, has been performing at the Kettle Creek Music Festival since the very beginning in 2000.
therecord-online.com
Advocates warn Pennsylvania hydrogen hub expensive, inefficient
HARRISBURG, PA – The possibility of building a hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania, and the federal funds that would follow, has attracted interest from both Republicans and Democrats. A recent House Democratic Policy Committee hearing highlighted the tension between a hub’s economic potential and environmental protection. “I wanted to...
Comments / 0