'I was really scared, I was really shook'; 11-year-old boy speaks out after family was carjacked at gunpoint
KENTWOOD, Michigan — It's been a week since 11-year-old Jeremy, his two-year-old sister and mother were carjacked at gunpoint. It happened Friday night, August 5 at a McDonald's off 28th Street Southeast in Kentwood. 13 ON YOUR SIDE is not showing Jeremy's face or sharing his last name to...
Fox17
1 injured in SE Grand Rapids shooting, suspect at large
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured following a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident occurred near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Burton Street before 2:30 a.m. We’re told the victim was sitting inside a car...
Homeowner charged in teen’s accidental shooting left handgun in nightstand, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids man who is charged in connection to the accidental shooting of a 13-year-old in his home apparently left a handgun in a nightstand, according to court documents. On the day of the shooting, May 28, the homeowner’s grandson, who’s facing juvenile charges,...
Mother of 13-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Grand Rapids reacts to charge against gun owner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The grandfather of a teenager who is already charged with accidentally shooting and killing a fellow teenager in Grand Rapids is now facing charges four months later. The grandfather, George Gross Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter for not locking up his gun which led...
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
Grandfather charged in deadly GR accidental shooting
The grandfather of the teenager who allegedly accidentally shot and killed a 13-year-old in Grand Rapids’ West Grand neighborhood is facing charges.
MSP: Pedestrian critically injured in US-131 crash
A stretch of northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest 3 for drug-related crimes in separate stops
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the First District made multiple drug-related arrests in Ingham County on Friday morning. During a morning traffic stop, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) said they arrested a 21-year-old for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Mar-A-Lago...
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in accidental shooting death of 13-year-old
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to the accidental shooting death of 13-year-old Gabe Hojnacki, who was shot and killed by another teen in May. The shooting happened Saturday, May 28 at a home on Alpine Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets in Grand Rapids. Hojnacki and another 13-year-old boy had been playing with a handgun unsupervised when Hojnacki was accidentally shot in the chest.
Mother of shooting victim thanks officers for saving son's life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mother of a victim in a July shooting is thanking police officers for saving her son's life after body cam footage of the incident was released. Four people were shot early in the morning on July 17 on Cesar Chavez Avenue near Oakes Street. Among them was a father of two young children, identified to 13 ON YOUR SIDE as Kawaunn Mayhue.
One shot, police looking for suspect in Muskegon
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Muskegon.
Grand Rapids Police investigating after two found dead, 3-year-old unhurt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A death investigation is underway on Grand Rapids' south side Wednesday afternoon. Grand Rapids Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that first responders found a man and a woman dead inside a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE. A 3-year-old child was...
Fox17
GRPD: 2 dead, child found safe in Grand Rapids home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating, after two people were found dead at a home on the southeast side of the city. A man and a woman were deceased at a home on Oakdale Street Southeast, police say. Both victims were adults. Also...
Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say. The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away. Police...
Mom thanks GRPD officers for saving son, ‘risking their lives’
The mother of a gunshot victim credits the heroic actions of two Grand Rapids police officers with saving her son’s life.
GRPD completes 571 door knocks in 'high risk' areas using 'DICE' model
Not everyone answered the door, but those who did repeatedly complained about reckless driving and hearing gunshots nightly.
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
Video shows Grand Rapids police rush to save gunshot victims
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released new video footage following a shooting that left four people injured. Three of them suffered minor injuries but one person suffered serious injuries. The shooting happened on July 17 in the area of Cesar E. Chavez and Oakes...
Suspect in secret recording played at trial suggested killing Gov. Whitmer’s security detail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A federal court jury on Thursday, Aug. 11, heard Barry Croft Jr., in secret recordings, suggest killing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s security detail and setting off explosives to create a chaotic scene and kidnap the governor. In the recordings, Croft envisioned a team “dropping the...
