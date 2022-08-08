ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

1 injured in SE Grand Rapids shooting, suspect at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured following a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident occurred near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Burton Street before 2:30 a.m. We’re told the victim was sitting inside a car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Comstock Park, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest 3 for drug-related crimes in separate stops

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the First District made multiple drug-related arrests in Ingham County on Friday morning. During a morning traffic stop, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) said they arrested a 21-year-old for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Mar-A-Lago...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in accidental shooting death of 13-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to the accidental shooting death of 13-year-old Gabe Hojnacki, who was shot and killed by another teen in May. The shooting happened Saturday, May 28 at a home on Alpine Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets in Grand Rapids. Hojnacki and another 13-year-old boy had been playing with a handgun unsupervised when Hojnacki was accidentally shot in the chest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Mother of shooting victim thanks officers for saving son's life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mother of a victim in a July shooting is thanking police officers for saving her son's life after body cam footage of the incident was released. Four people were shot early in the morning on July 17 on Cesar Chavez Avenue near Oakes Street. Among them was a father of two young children, identified to 13 ON YOUR SIDE as Kawaunn Mayhue.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Fox17

GRPD: 2 dead, child found safe in Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating, after two people were found dead at a home on the southeast side of the city. A man and a woman were deceased at a home on Oakdale Street Southeast, police say. Both victims were adults. Also...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy