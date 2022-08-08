Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building.

Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in the main floor and attic.

After they confirmed the fire, Isaacs said a county-wide fire page was issued for all local agencies as well as a request for vehicles from the City of Elizabethton, Washington County and Sullivan County.

The fire, it turned out, was burning inside an exterior wall of the building tha t formerly housed the Captain’s Table. To reach it, boards and siding were pried away by crews on-scene.

At the time, no customers were inside the business since it closes on Mondays. Employees were inside at the time, with no injuries reported to local crews.

Isaacs said that the exact cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Monday, but added that no foul play is suspected.

