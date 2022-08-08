Read full article on original website
The Alexandria City Council met on Thursday, Tom Chorley has more
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after changing the date from Monday, August 8, 2022 due to the Primary election. Tom Chorley has more... Your browser does not support the audio element. 08-11-22 CITY VOA HEADLINES. The Sixth revised engineering agreement for the 18th Avenue...
Rodeo Friday night and Saturday in Chitherall for a good cause
(Clitherall, MN)--This Friday and Saturday (August 12th and August 13th) is the Silver Sage Ranch Rodeo in Chitherall. The rodeo will run over two big day and will feature all kinds of fun in a great location. Troy Becker of the Millerville Fire Department explains... Your browser does not support...
Robbie Vee performs to a packed courthouse lawn in Alexandria on Thursday night
(Alexandria, MN)--Robbie Vee, the son of the late-great Bobbie Vee, performed in Alexandria Thursday night during the Concert on the courthouse lawn for the Red Willow Arts Coalition. Robbie played his father’s hits, but also many songs of the golden age of Rock’n Roll. Robbie also talked about...
Missing teen found safe and to be reunited with her family
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department says that 15-year-old Audianna Henderson has been "located safe and will be reunited with her family." Audianna had been reported missing on Wednesday after last seen walking out of the Viking Towers and getting into an unknown pickup truck Tuesday night. Officials with the Alexandria...
Alexandria Police Department asking for your help locating missing teen
(Alexandria, MN)-- The Alexandria Police Department says that officers took a report of a missing 15-year-old female on Wednesday. Officials say that Audianna Henderson was last seen walking out of the Viking Towers at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday and getting into an unknown pickup truck. If anyone recognizes the truck or knows the whereabouts of Audianna, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.
