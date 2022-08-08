(Alexandria, MN)-- The Alexandria Police Department says that officers took a report of a missing 15-year-old female on Wednesday. Officials say that Audianna Henderson was last seen walking out of the Viking Towers at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday and getting into an unknown pickup truck. If anyone recognizes the truck or knows the whereabouts of Audianna, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO