Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
$11K raised for funeral of Lehigh County teen in fatal wood chipper accident
An online fundraiser launched to help the parents of a Coplay teen who died Tuesday in a wood-chipper accident has surpassed $11,000. As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe for Isiah M. Bedocs’ parents raised $11,005 of its $20,000 goal for a funeral service for their 17-year-old son. The funeral is planned for Aug. 15.
Support Surges For Family Of Teen Tree Worker Who Died After Lehigh Valley Woodchipper Incident
Support is surging for the family of a teenage tree worker who died after an accident involving a woodchipper. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was partially pulled into the machine while working a tree job on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to PA State Police and LehighValleyLive.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 taken to hospital as fire damages home in Muhlenberg
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Firefighters in Muhlenberg Township were pressed into action again on Wednesday. They were dispatched shortly before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 3800 block of North Alabama Avenue. We're told they arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in the home's 2-car garage.
Hit-And-Run Driver Left Lehigh Valley Crash Scene With Airbags Deployed, Police Say
A driver with a suspended license left the scene of a Lehigh Valley crash with fully deployed airbags, authorities said. Jakob Douglas Hoskin, 23, was driving a black Volkswagen when he crashed into another vehicle at the Penn Jersey gas station in Pen Argyl around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, Slate Belt Regional Police said.
Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg
This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pickup truck driver loses control, ends up in pond
PERRY TWP., Pa. — The driver of a pickup truck escaped injury when he drove off the road and into a pond near Shoemakersville, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened late Friday morning in the 600 block of Adams Hotel Road in Perry Township. A state...
Times News
Coroner IDs woman killed in Palmerton fire Tuesday
The name of a woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday in Palmerton has been released. Robin Wisocky, 61, was identified after an autopsy performed on Wednesday, according to Carbon County Coroner Bob Miller. Miller said the cause of death is carbon monoxide toxicity, and ruled it an accidental...
Teen worker dies after incident involving wood chipper, authorities say. ID released. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The teenager who died after an accident on Tuesday afternoon involving a commercial wood chipper has been identified was Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Bedocs was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township after the 1:39 p.m. incident...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 17, Dies After Being Pulled Into Woodchipper in the Lehigh Valley
A 17-year-old boy died after being pulled into a woodchipper in Lehigh County, officials said Wednesday. Isiah Bedocs, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company on Tuesday when a piece of debris he was putting into the wood chipper caught on his clothing and partially pulled him in, state police and the county coroner said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Water shoots into the air after large sinkhole forms in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A road is closed after a large sinkhole started forming in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The sinkhole formed in the 800 block of East Wayne Avenue, according to a Facebook post from township police. Police posted a video of water shooting into the air...
Man smoking with oxygen dies after suffering burns
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announced the death of a man after he suffered burn wounds from smoking while using oxygen. According to the coroner’s report, Harry M. Layaou, 62, of Scranton, was pronounced dead Wednesday around 7:50 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. As stated in the release, on […]
Teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper
COPLAY, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager was pronounced dead on Tuesday after officials said he was pulled into a commercial woodchipper in Lehigh County. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Isiah Bedocs, age 17, was pulled into a commercial-grade woodchipper on Tuesday around 1:35 p.m. in North Whitehall Township. First responders transported Bedocs to the […]
Deadly fire in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — Blown-out windows, a collapsed roof, and a burnt exterior are all that's left of a block home on Columbia Avenue in Palmerton. It's the scene of a deadly fire. Jennifer Rowden lives next door, she and her family were home when the fire started. "My son...
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
Wanted: Suspect Who Stole Nexium and Omeprazole from Rite Aid
FALLS TWP, PA — Do you know this person? The Falls Township Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect. Authorities state that on Jul 27, 2022, at 4:38 pm, the pictured suspect stole numerous over-the-counter prescriptions, possibly Nexium and Omeprazole, from Rite Aid located on New Falls Road in Falls Township, Bucks County.
Community comes together in memory of teen who passed in crash
CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community in the Poconos is coming together for a teen who tragically passed away in a car crash last week. Dozens of cars lined up outside a home in Price Township as the community gathered to honor 17-year-old Matthew Haines who died in a car crash last week on Route […]
One dead after duplex fire in Carbon County
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Carbon County turned fatal around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials. The Palmerton Fire Chief, Jason Behler, said crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave, a duplex, around 5:34 a.m. in Palmerton. Fire crews attempted to conduct an initial […]
Large Sinkhole Forms In Salisbury Township: Police
Traffic is being redirected after a sinkhole formed in Lehigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, authorities said. The sinkhole opened up on East Wayne Avenue at South Potomac Street in Salisbury Township around 5:20 p.m., local police said. The Salisbury Township Police Department shared a video on Facebook of water...
