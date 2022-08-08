Read full article on original website
Tracking better rain chances for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While moisture continues to present across the Western Slope, conditions have stayed primarily dry in our valleys, and temperatures are reasonably warm. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached 100 right on the dot yesterday, but today, we sat five degrees cooler in the mid-90s. While the valleys have stayed dry, our mountains continue to feel the impact of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high-pressure system hovers over the Great Plains, feeding moisture into the Western Slope and giving scattered storms to our mountains. These storms will start to taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, conditions will continue to stay tonight, and for our temperatures, Grand Junction will fall into the upper 60s. However, those temperatures will be on the other end in Montrose, staying in the lower 60s.
Showers and storms fade tonight, then Friday will be drier
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a week of unrelenting hot and dry weather, the changes we’ve been talking about are finally starting to arrive. First, it’s a few showers. The next change could be a more noticeable drop in temperature. This evening will be partly to mostly...
Showers and storms possible Thursday evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Consistency has been the weather game so far this week, now we’re looking ahead to some changes. Those changes include some cooling and an increasing chance for showers and storms for at least some of our area. This evening will be mostly sunny to...
How weather balloons work
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meteorologists have different tools at their disposal to help them with forecasting. A weather balloon is one such tool. It has an instrument that collects data such as temperatures, dew points, atmospheric pressure, and wind speeds as it travels through the sky. It transmits that information to satellites, which in turn transmit it down to a computer program that allows meteorologists to view the data as it is being collected in real-time. Weather balloons help meteorologists know what’s happening in the upper atmosphere.
‘Westward Three’ project bringing money into Grand Junction for infrastructure improvements
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado will be receiving nearly $46 million for transportation projects, and a lot of that money will be used to fix rural roads near Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, and Rifle. Titled the Westward Three Project, it includes finances for bicycle, pedestrian, and parking improvements. Senators John...
Local artist on 25 years of work in the Grand Valley
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - “Evolution from all different directions,” that’s how artist Jeff Bates describes his multi-faceted art career. Bates, a metal sculptor in Fruita, started welding in high school and has been mixing art and metal ever since. From two inches to 12 feet tall, a...
Traffic delays up to 30 minutes in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, Aug 11
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracted partners will be overseeing helicopter operations along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, August 11. During helicopter operations, crews will hold eastbound and westbound traffic for up to 30 minutes in both directions while helicopter lifts rockfall fence...
Palisade Peach Festival will kick off Thursday with ice cream and street dance
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - If Palisade, Colorado, is known for anything, peaches are at the top of the list. The famous Palisade Peach Festival will kick off its celebration tomorrow, August 11, 2022. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the town of Palisade will be hosting a free ice cream social for...
Grand Junction seeks bids for Fire Station 8 art
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction’s Commission on Arts and Culture wants to hire an artist to create a metal sculpture for the city’s newest fire station. The budget for the piece is just over $51,000. The art will be featured at Fire Station 8 off 31...
Cast Your Vote Colorado: Ninth annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest opens voting
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Tuesday that voting for the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest is now open. The contest is held by the American Association of State Troopers and is meant to be a friendly competition between Colorado’s 50 state police agencies, with winners earning a spot in the upcoming AAST calendar.
CDOT update on North Ave road work
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CDOT has released an update on their current work zone on North Ave between 1st Street and I-70B. Currently, the zone is the west end of 29 1/2 Road to 23rd Street. The concrete curb and median work on US 6/North Ave between 29 Road and 28 1/2 Road still progresses with additional activity from 28 Road and 23rd Street and 16th to 20th Streets.
Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re anything like me, the Palisade Peach Festival is the perfect distraction from upcoming classes every fall. The 54th Annual Palisade Peach Festival kicks off this Thursday, August 11 and goes through Saturday, August 13. This celebration holds a variety of activities to celebrate farmers, families, and businesses.
Colorado National Guard first to receive modernized helicopter capability
AURORA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility, Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, has received the first two of the 18 UH-72B Lakota helicopters purchased by the Department of Defense exclusively for the U.S. Army National Guard. Nine states are coordinated to receive two each...
2 Former Maverick Baseball Alumns on making the jump to professional Baseball
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four former CMU players have made the jump from Grand Junction to professional baseball following the conclusion of the MLB Draft. Despite being caught up in a whirlwind since the draft Caleb Farmer and Spencer Bramwell were able to discuss their experience making the move to pursue the majors, and what their draft experience was like.
