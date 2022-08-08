ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Trump doesn't deny taking classified nuclear documents from the White House while baselessly accusing Obama of the same thing

Trump released a statement amid reports suggesting he took nuclear documents from the White House. He baselessly accused Obama of keeping classified documents, "lots" of which "pertained to nuclear." Trump's statement notably did not deny reports that he took top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago. In a statement released Friday, former President...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president denies storing nuclear weapons papers at Mar-a-Lago

Ex-president Donald Trump has denied reports that he had documents related to nuclear weapons at his home on Friday morning and accused the FBI of “planting information.”This response came after a Florida judge unsealed the FBI search warrant that allowed agents to enter Mr Trump’s Palm Beach home on Monday.According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing markings identifying them as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information — a level of classification above the top secret level which is...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy