Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram
The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
Former Wyatt Family Member Returning To AEW To Form Unique Tag Team
Despite never signing a full-time contract with AEW, Erick Redbeard [formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE] has made his presence felt in the promotion over the past few years. Following the death of his former tag team partner, Brodie Lee, Redbeard appeared on the memorial "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" episode of "AEW Dynamite" on December 30, 2020, where he protected Dark Order members from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Wardlow. After rescuing Lee's former stablemates, he would embrace Dark Order in an emotional moment while holding up a sign that read: "Goodbye, for now, my brother. See you down the road."
Conrad Thompson Hints At 'Master Plan' Following Ric Flair's Last Match
Conrad Thompson has teased that there are more puzzle pieces in place after the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view event. Ric Flair's Last Match took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. Flair emerged victorious in said match, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in the main event of the show to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what may be his last ever match in the squared circle.
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
Paige Comments On How 'Everyone Wants To Come Home' To WWE With Triple H In Charge
Triple H has taken over as head of creative and head of talent relations for WWE following the exits of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis from the company (via Business Wire). Their departures came after allegations regarding potentially illegal payments made to women that were considered hush money. Following the reveal in WWE's latest SEC filing that $5 million more was paid by Vince than originally reported, the total adds up to about $19.6 million dollars with multiple women being paid different increments of money.
Paige Recalls Hitting Rock Bottom When Salacious Videos And Photos Leaked
There are some moments in life, good or bad, that one will never forget. For former WWE star Paige, one of those moments was when photos and videos of her were leaked, without her consent, in 2017. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Paige took Paquette through the day, and how she found out while in San Antonio, Texas.
John Cena Addresses Whether He Is Retired From WWE Action
John Cena is not looking in the rearview mirror quite yet. Cena attended Comic-Con Wales on Saturday and was asked about his favorite WWE match. "I get that question a lot," Cena began. "My answer is always the same: my next one." Cena says he hasn't "yet hit the point...
Kurt Angle Pushes Back On The Idea Vince McMahon Is Actually Retired
You can add Kurt Angle to the list of former WWE Champions who remain skeptical that Vince McMahon has truly ceded control over WWE. The narrative that McMahon is still overseeing WWE has been perpetuated by recent comments from the likes of CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and a host of former wrestlers and conspiracy theorists. Punk outright suggested that McMahon continues to pull the strings from the shadows. Angle echoed a lot of those sentiments on the Cafe de Rene podcast, saying McMahon wouldn't surrender control of WWE until he takes his final breath.
Update On Honkey Tonk Man's In-Ring Future
It's been just under three years since former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Honky Tonk Man wrestled. After losing a Revolution Rumble in Kenner, Louisiana in 2019, it seemed that the WWE Hall of Famer had hung up his boots, just a few months after his induction into the Hall in April by longtime manager "Colonel" Jimmy Hart. That said, there is an old saying in the wrestling business: Never say "never."
John Cena Shares Pair Of Bray Wyatt Inspired Social Media Posts
John Cena is a man of many talents. His resume which includes sixteen world championship reigns in WWE, countless WrestleMania main events, and a successful transition to acting thanks to roles in films like "Trainwreck," "Blockers," and "The Suicide Squad," as well as the hit HBO Max series "Peacemaker." But Cena has another talent that may surpass all of those accolades: his knack for cryptic Instagram posts.
AEW Star Reverts Back To Former Ring Name And Past Look
AEW fans have likely missed chanting "Cero Miedo" ever since the former Penta El Cero Miedo tapped into his darker persona, introducing the Penta Oscuro character earlier this year. The gimmick change was a result of Malakai Black spraying his dreaded "Black Mist" onto Penta during a tag team match pitting Black and his House of Black stablemate, Brody King, against the Lucha Brothers on February 2. In subsequent weeks, vignettes aired of Penta traveling to a graveyard and extracting a darker lucha mask from a burial pit. Eventually, on the February 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Penta would step out carrying a shovel and donning a black hood with a full black ring attire, a callback to his Lucha Underground gimmick, Pentagon Dark, after which he and PAC defeated The House of Black in a grudge match.
Trending: How Macho Man Randy Savage Felt About Crying
The late Randy "Macho Man" Savage once said "the cream always rises to the top" and the pro wrestling legend was a true blue representative of that in American pop culture. Savage grew up in the squared circle, as his father, Angelo Poffo, was a notorious heel during the territory days. Like many wrestlers of his generation, the business helped to create a hard exterior for the eventual WWE Hall of Famer.
Is Roman Reigns Vs. Karrion Kross Expected For WWE Extreme Rules?
Tick tock. That's all Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might be hearing in his ears right now following Karrion Kross' shocking return to WWE last Friday on "WWE SmackDown." Kross, along with his valet and real-life wife Scarlett, appeared in the final segment of the show involving Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos, Reigns, and the number one contender for the World Championship, Drew McIntyre. As Kross' theme music played, Scarlett appeared at the top of the stage, but out of nowhere, Kross blindsided McIntyre with an assault from behind on the floor. Once the Scottish-born star was taken care of, Scarlett walked towards the ring apron and placed an hourglass on it, turning it upside down as the sand began to fall in front of Reigns and the Usos, who stood perplexed in the middle of the ring.
Backstage Update On Ari Daivari's Role In AEW
Ari Daivari has been wrestling for a number of years and has made quite the name for himself. He is perhaps most well known for his time in WWE, making his in-ring debut during the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic where he lost to Ho Ho Lun in a first-round match. Daivari would debut on the main roster later that year on an episode of "Raw" before becoming a staple in the cruiserweight division on "205 Live" the following year. He would compete on the show over the course of the next few years, chasing the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, though he never managed to win it. He was released from his contract in late June 2021 as part of budget cuts.
Did AEW Quake By The Lake Shake Up The Ratings?
AEW's Quake At The Lake episode of "Dynamite" was packed with newsworthy moments but did that translate into higher viewership?. Quake By The Lake did shake things up as fans were treated to an AEW Interim World Title match between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. Plus, the show closed with the long-awaited return of CM Punk. Punk came out following Moxley's defeat of a "Lionheart" Chris Jericho in what ended up being a bloody bout between the two. Minneapolis exploded at the sound of hearing "Cult of Personality" and it was Punk who sauntered out to stare down Moxley. Moxley, however, lived up to his rebellious reputation by extending a middle finger Punk's way before brushing past the returning AEW World Champion in what appears to be a set-up for the main event bout at All Out. The show also featured Darby Allin defeating Brody King in a Coffin Match and the reveal of the bracket for the AEW Trios Championship Tournament.
Bret Hart Reacts To The 'Sad' News That Vince McMahon Resigned From WWE
After being in charge of the company for 40 years, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE in all capacities on July 22nd, 2022. The former CEO announced his retirement via Twitter, having stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board the month before, with daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman. On the day of McMahon's retirement, Stephanie would find herself in a more permanent role, becoming official co-CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the head of creative title from McMahon and the role of EVP of Talent Relations from John Laurinaitis, who was quietly let go this past week. The termination of Laurinaitis' contract and the retirement of McMahon came following allegations that McMahon had used company money to pay off multiple women over past two decades to keep them quiet regarding sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of but McMahon and Laurinaitis — the reported total amount of hush money as so far totaled $19.6 million dollars, with investigations still ongoing.
Will The Blackpool Combat Club Accept More Members?
The Blackpool Combat Club currently has five members in their group: Bryan Danielson, AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, William Regal, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. But could this violent group of gentlemen be looking to add more members to its ranks?. The BCC...
Ric Flair Confirms He Suffered Medical Issue During Last Match
Ric Flair is famously a 16-time world champion in wrestling, which currently ties John Cena as the wrestler with the most world title wins in history. Flair has devoted his five-decade long career to being an over-the-top character and a wrestler who promoters could count on to wrestle 60-minute matches some nights, all while keeping the crowd entertained.
