Lois Jean Ruffner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean (Little) Ruffner, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the presence of her family. Lois was born on May 24, 1934, in Youngstown the daughter of Warren and Emma James Little. On October 6, 1953, she was united in marriage to...
John P. Mroski, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Mroski, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, at his home. John was born March 28, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Myron Mroski and Jane Wozniak Mroski, and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1961 graduate...
Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, age 68 of Niles, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 11, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on October 5, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Norman Wallace Pierre and Mary Louise Wilson Wire. Lora was a...
David S. Mathews, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David S. Mathews, age 87 of Kinsman, Ohio, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio. He was born January 15, 1935, in Kinsman, Ohio, a son of James C. and Mildred S. (Giddings) Mathews. A lifelong resident of Kinsman, Dave...
Daniel Adam Nuth, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Adam Nuth, age 39, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on October 15, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Richard and Melba (Gibson) Nuth. Daniel graduated from Canfield High School in 2001 and was a laborer in the construction...
Scott J. Leiter, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott J. Leiter, 70, died unexpectedly on Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, at his home. Scott was born June 8, 1952 in Miamisburg, Ohio, a son of Ernest and Dorothy Groves Leiter. A lifelong area resident, Scott was a graduate of South High School, Class...
James F. Desmond, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Desmond, 80, of Girard, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Jimmy was born June 5, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas Desmond and Winifred (Madden) Desmond. Jimmy had the biggest personality one...
Joann Smolinsky, Burghill, Ohio
BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Smolinsky passed away at home in Burghill on Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at the age of 77. The daughter of Steve. J. Smolinsky Sr. and Stella (Korach) Smolinsky, she was born on November 13, 1944 in Warren, Ohio. Joann grew up in the...
Ellen Mary McCombs, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Mary McCombs, 78, of Warren passed away Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at her home in Warren, surrounded by her family. Ellen was born on October 27, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Stephen and Doris (Early) Georgalas. After attending Warren G. Harding...
Edwin Good, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Good, 81, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born to the late Merlin and Esther (Brunk) Good on October 10, 1940. At a young age he went with his family to Kentucky, where his parents were doing mission work. After...
Thelma Louise Meeks, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Louise Meeks, 104, of 1548 Woodbine Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:38 a.m. at her residence of natural causes. She was born September 25, 1917 in Plymouth, West Virginia, the daughter of James Edward and Nancy Katherine...
Margaret L. Scott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Scott, 87, of Warren passed away Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on July 21, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Lucy (DeLeo) Pernice. Margaret was a 1953 graduate of...
George Olinik, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Olinik, 79, passed away peacefully, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side. George was born May 10, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Mary Berdy Olinik and was a lifelong area...
Arthur David Sugar, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur David Sugar, Sr., 73, of New Middletown, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Youngstown. David was born on December 31, 1948, in Salem, Ohio, a son of Arthur Edward and Josephine Lorraine (Gregory) Sugar. He was...
Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hanover HealthCare Center in Massillon, Ohio. Clarence was under the care of Traditions Hospice due to a recent illness. Clarence was born May 6, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Clarence “Pete”...
Carol Ann Kaszowski, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Kaszowski, 75, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Carol was born September 10, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Matt Kaszowski and Caroline Nicholas Kaszowski and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of...
David W. Costa, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Costa, 65, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born November 24, 1956 in Salem, son of the late Alex and Alice (Galchick) Costa. David was a graduate of West Branch High School, Class of 1975. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and...
William “Bill” J. Lallo, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” J. Lallo, Sr., 83, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. Bill was born August 9, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of William J. and Veronica (Novotny) Lallo. Bill served his country in the...
David “Slim” “Treetop” Smith, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. David “Slim or Treetop” Smith will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at J. E. Washington Funeral Home, 1617 3rd Street NE, Canton, OH 44704. The officiating clergy will be Elder Allie Walker.
Margaret M. Detell, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae (Perry) Detell, 99, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio. Margaret was born on July 14, 1923 in Leetonia, Ohio the daughter of James and Josephine (Schintion) Perry who were born...
