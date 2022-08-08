Former President Donald Trump said Monday night that the FBI had "raided" his home in Mar-a-Lago, claiming they even "broke into [his] safe." The raid appears to be related to boxes of materials Trump brought back with him to his resort in Florida after leaving office, sources confirmed to the New York Times and CNN. The National Archives said presidential records in 15 boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year included materials marked as classified national security information. The agency also noted that the Justice Department had been notified.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO