WEAR
Escambia County Public Schools says employees 'astounded' by former teacher's allegations
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools released a statement Thursday afternoon about a teacher who resigned earlier this week a day before the new school year began. The district says the two employees that interacted with him on Monday were "astounded" by his allegations. O.J. Semmes Elementary School...
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
atmorenews.com
Pray walk at ECMS
Several people gathered at Escambia County Middle School Tuesday, August 2, to pray for administration, faculty, staff and students in this new school year. Participants visited various classrooms and common rooms, such as the cafeteria, to offer prayer. Shown are Pastor Darryl North, left, Empowerment Tabernacle, and Rev. Kevin Garrett, Atmore First Baptist Church.
WEAR
Celebrate Pensacola's 462nd Birthday - Sunday, August 14
Celebrate Pensacola’s 462nd Birthday at the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day. To celebrate Pensacola’s 462nd birthday, community members are invited to explore the newly unveiled America’s First Settlement Trail (A1S Trail). On Sunday, Aug. 14, join the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola, and the UWF Historic Trust at Plaza Ferdinand VII for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day.
WEAR
Pensacola joins UF's IFAS Extension to host Climate Smart Floridan's Program
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola is teaming up with the University of Florida's IFAS Extension to host the Climate Smart Floridan's Program. The eight week program aims to provide the people of Pensacola with research-based information on climate change and ways to reduce household expenses. The program starts...
Legendary Pensacola music venue opening Friday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Handlebar, a staple in the Pensacola local music scene, is set to open on Friday after being closed for the last four years. What started as a real estate investment, turned into the flipped music venue, but that didn’t come without some road bumps. Kathy Sandstrom and her husband, Chris […]
WKRG
Monster Jam 2022 arrives at the Pensacola Bay Center!
Today I visited the Pensacola Bay Center this weekend, home of the greatest motor sports spectacle on Earth. Monster Jam! This amazing show power and skill is one-of-a-kind and I got to speak with a second generation driver of the famed gravedigger, Kristen Anderson. “Grave Digger was created in 1982...
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
getthecoast.com
Superintendent Marcus Chambers talks new school in Crestview, plus major construction plans
During a recent Republican Club town hall in Niceville, Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers addressed the district’s plans to build new schools in Okaloosa County, in addition to renovating existing facilities. He was asked the following question from a member in the audience:. Do aging school buildings need...
School bus carrying 27 kids crashes, no injuries: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a school bus carrying 27 children “side-swiped,” a sedan Friday morning, but no one was injured, according to a release from FHP. According to the release, the school bus was traveling south on Eden Square near Kittrell Lane when a sedan was driving west on […]
Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
KFDM-TV
Community mourns loss of Florida man who fell sick after eating oysters
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pensacola man who died Tuesday morning after they say he fell ill from eating raw oysters. Rodney Jackson -- an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life working in banking -- was 55 years old. He recently moved back to Pensacola and began working for the Studer Community Institute, helping local businesses grow -- specifically minority-owned businesses.
WEAR
Leatherback turtle nest hatches along Pensacola Beach for first time in 20 years
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A leatherback turtle nest hatched on Pensacola Beach Wednesday evening -- the first in over 20 years. The last time a leatherback nest hatched in Northwest Florida was back in 2000. Escambia County says volunteers have been keeping an eye on the nest for the entirety...
The story behind one of Pensacola Graffiti Bridge’s well-known artists
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Rod “Rodman” Leisure has been one of the main artists adding his tag to the Pensacola Graffiti Bridge, but who is the man behind the spray can? The son of a hardworking plumbing contractor, the Indiana native said since elementary school, he would get in trouble for drawing during class. “I […]
WEAR
Escambia County revokes contractors licenses of Matt Banks, Jesse LaCoste
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County has revoked the contractors licenses of both Matt Banks and Jesse LaCoste. The county confirmed this Thursday morning. Banks, of Banks Construction, had been ordered to pay $74,000 in restitution to two homeowners by the end of Wednesday. LaCoste, of LaCoste Construction Group LLC,...
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. More News from WRBL In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his […]
Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
WEAR
Vigil held for Pensacola man missing for nearly 3 years
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A vigil was held Friday night for a Pensacola man who's been missing for almost three years. Earnest Finklea was reported missing back in October 2019 after he hadn't been seen for nine days. Finklea's family says to this day there are no leads in the case.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Pensacola
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
