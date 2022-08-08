ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atmorenews.com

Pray walk at ECMS

Several people gathered at Escambia County Middle School Tuesday, August 2, to pray for administration, faculty, staff and students in this new school year. Participants visited various classrooms and common rooms, such as the cafeteria, to offer prayer. Shown are Pastor Darryl North, left, Empowerment Tabernacle, and Rev. Kevin Garrett, Atmore First Baptist Church.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Celebrate Pensacola's 462nd Birthday - Sunday, August 14

Celebrate Pensacola’s 462nd Birthday at the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day. To celebrate Pensacola’s 462nd birthday, community members are invited to explore the newly unveiled America’s First Settlement Trail (A1S Trail). On Sunday, Aug. 14, join the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola, and the UWF Historic Trust at Plaza Ferdinand VII for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day.
PENSACOLA, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Education
WKRG News 5

Legendary Pensacola music venue opening Friday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Handlebar, a staple in the Pensacola local music scene, is set to open on Friday after being closed for the last four years. What started as a real estate investment, turned into the flipped music venue, but that didn’t come without some road bumps. Kathy Sandstrom and her husband, Chris […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Monster Jam 2022 arrives at the Pensacola Bay Center!

Today I visited the Pensacola Bay Center this weekend, home of the greatest motor sports spectacle on Earth. Monster Jam! This amazing show power and skill is one-of-a-kind and I got to speak with a second generation driver of the famed gravedigger, Kristen Anderson. “Grave Digger was created in 1982...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
SHALIMAR, FL
#An Angel#Northwest Florida#College#Global Learning Academy
WMBB

Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
DESTIN, FL
KFDM-TV

Community mourns loss of Florida man who fell sick after eating oysters

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pensacola man who died Tuesday morning after they say he fell ill from eating raw oysters. Rodney Jackson -- an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life working in banking -- was 55 years old. He recently moved back to Pensacola and began working for the Studer Community Institute, helping local businesses grow -- specifically minority-owned businesses.
PENSACOLA, FL
NewsBreak
Education
WRBL News 3

Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. More News from WRBL In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
WEAR

Vigil held for Pensacola man missing for nearly 3 years

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A vigil was held Friday night for a Pensacola man who's been missing for almost three years. Earnest Finklea was reported missing back in October 2019 after he hadn't been seen for nine days. Finklea's family says to this day there are no leads in the case.
PENSACOLA, FL

