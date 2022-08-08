On Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants released a statement saying Cristin Coleman, the wife of former star pitcher Tim Lincecum, passed away. "The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman," a statement from the Giants read. "Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher.

