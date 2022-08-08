Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermilionathletics.org
Boys Varsity Golf beats Lorain 208 – 268
The Sailors traveled to Pinebrook Golf Club on Tuesday to play the Titans of Lorain. Ethan Mayle led the Sailors to victory with a team best 49. Patrick Anders, Anthony Ozmun and Brady Resko all contributed to the victory.
vermilionathletics.org
Sailors Fall Short Against the Truckers
The Sailors traveled to Norwalk on Wednesday afternoon to tee it up against the Truckers. Norwalk beat the Sailors 203-221. Anthony Ozmun led the Sailors with a 52. Patrick Anders and Ethan Mayle each came in with a 55. Shout out to Noah Gimben who started off his high school golf career today.
vermilionathletics.org
Vermilion Varsity Tennis: Doubles Team of Freshmen Cora Frederick and Ava Leslie Win
The Sailors hosted the Lady Panthers from SMCC at the purple courts in a hard fought tennis match. SMCC pulled out the win 4-1. The lone victory for Vermilion came from the dynamic freshmen duo of Cora Frederick and Ava Leslie. 1st singles: Gianna Pelz (SMCC) def. Sydney Stacklin (V)...
vermilionathletics.org
Girls Tennis Results vs Oak Harbor
The girl’s tennis team took on the Rockets of Oak Harbor Monday at the purple courts. Oak Harbor proved to be too strong for the Sailors as they swept all five matches. 1st singles: Ashley Schiller (OH) def. Sydney Stacklin (V) 6-0 6-0 2nd singles: Colleen Warner (OH) def....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermilionathletics.org
Boys JV Golf Kicks Off the Season
The JV golf team got thier season started with an 18 hole invite at the beautiful Fox Creek Golf Course in Lorain. Patrick Anders led the Sailors with a 97 that included 2 pars and a birdie. Ethan Mayle had three pars on the day. Anthony Ozmun and Brady Resko both kicked off thier high school golf careers with solid scores. The Sailors are back in action tomorrow against the mighty Titans of Lorain.
Comments / 0