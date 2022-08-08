ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermilionathletics.org

Boys Varsity Golf beats Lorain 208 – 268

The Sailors traveled to Pinebrook Golf Club on Tuesday to play the Titans of Lorain. Ethan Mayle led the Sailors to victory with a team best 49. Patrick Anders, Anthony Ozmun and Brady Resko all contributed to the victory.
LORAIN, OH
vermilionathletics.org

Sailors Fall Short Against the Truckers

The Sailors traveled to Norwalk on Wednesday afternoon to tee it up against the Truckers. Norwalk beat the Sailors 203-221. Anthony Ozmun led the Sailors with a 52. Patrick Anders and Ethan Mayle each came in with a 55. Shout out to Noah Gimben who started off his high school golf career today.
NORWALK, OH
vermilionathletics.org

Girls Tennis Results vs Oak Harbor

The girl’s tennis team took on the Rockets of Oak Harbor Monday at the purple courts. Oak Harbor proved to be too strong for the Sailors as they swept all five matches. 1st singles: Ashley Schiller (OH) def. Sydney Stacklin (V) 6-0 6-0 2nd singles: Colleen Warner (OH) def....
OAK HARBOR, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Oak Harbor, OH
Sports
City
Oak Harbor, OH
City
Vermilion, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
vermilionathletics.org

Boys JV Golf Kicks Off the Season

The JV golf team got thier season started with an 18 hole invite at the beautiful Fox Creek Golf Course in Lorain. Patrick Anders led the Sailors with a 97 that included 2 pars and a birdie. Ethan Mayle had three pars on the day. Anthony Ozmun and Brady Resko both kicked off thier high school golf careers with solid scores. The Sailors are back in action tomorrow against the mighty Titans of Lorain.
LORAIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy