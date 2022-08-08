The JV golf team got thier season started with an 18 hole invite at the beautiful Fox Creek Golf Course in Lorain. Patrick Anders led the Sailors with a 97 that included 2 pars and a birdie. Ethan Mayle had three pars on the day. Anthony Ozmun and Brady Resko both kicked off thier high school golf careers with solid scores. The Sailors are back in action tomorrow against the mighty Titans of Lorain.

LORAIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO