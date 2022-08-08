Read full article on original website
Brush fire scorches several acres along I-15 in Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Firefighters with help from road workers extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 in Chubbuck on Friday afternoon. The blaze on the west side of Interstate 15 southbound just north of Chubbuck Road was reported by contractors working on the freeway around 2:30 p.m. Chubbuck and North Bannock firefighters responded and had the fire mostly out in about 20 minutes. The brush fire scorched about five acres along...
One outbuilding destroyed, no injuries reported as Ross Fork Fire now contained
FORT HALL — With the aid of numerous agencies along with both fixed-wing and helicopter support, the Fort Hall Fire Department has contained the Ross Fork Fire. The fire burned 6,400 acres, BLM spokesman Chris Berger told EastIdahoNews.com. No injuries were reported, according to a news release provided to...
UPDATE: Michaud Creek Fire fully contained, Ross Fork residents return home
FORT HALL — The Michaud Creek Fire has been contained, and residents of the Ross Fork area have been told it is now safe to return to their homes. Calls reporting the Michaud Creek Fire, located west of the Pocatello Airport, were received around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Berger. Berger told EastIdahoNews.com the fire was contained as of 8 p.m. Wednesday after burning roughly 326 acres.
Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
Idaho Falls Fire Department conducts a live structure fire training learns how fire reacts in a home
If you were driving by community park in Idaho Falls Thursday you may have noticed smoke coming from a home near the park with fire engines in front. Thursday was the final day of training for many of the Idaho Falls Fire Departments new recruits as the department conducted a live structure fire training. The post Idaho Falls Fire Department conducts a live structure fire training learns how fire reacts in a home appeared first on Local News 8.
Your local housing market just shifted
These 57 housing markets saw inventory jump by over 200%. That includes Idaho Falls (387% uptick) and Ogden (372% uptick).
Diamonds in the road: Two $5.7 million diverging diamond interchanges planned for Rexburg
The Idaho Transportation Department plans to construct two diverging diamond interchanges in Rexburg at U.S. Highway 20 exits 332 and 333 in 2024. Justin Smith, public information officer for the Idaho Transportation Department, addressed 25 local business owners and politicians at the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce Forum on Wednesday to explain the project and its importance for Rexburg.
Beloved local restaurant is forced to close its doors due to rising costs
IDAHO FALLS – Diabla’s Kitchen, a much-loved local restaurant, is officially closing its doors after 11 years. Owner and chef, Deanna Brower, tells EastIdahoNews.com that due to rent increases and a hefty increase on the price of food in the past couple years, maintaining the restaurant became impossible.
SCORCHED EARTH: Two wildfires burning near Pocatello, structure fire guts American Falls garage
Firefighters in Southeast Idaho have been busy the past two days battling two wildfires near Pocatello and extinguishing a structure fire in American Falls. Work to combat a wildfire in Fort Hall started Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday as firefighters were also sent to battle a blaze in the hills west of Pocatello. A garage in American Falls was a total loss by the time firefighters were able to extinguish that blaze Tuesday afternoon. ...
Man’s bike ride to fundraise for local animal shelter takes unexpected turn
TETONIA — A man who set out on a 2,400-mile bike ride to raise money for a local animal shelter faced a change of plans when his bike was stolen. Ed Couillard of Tetonia told EastIdahoNews.com his trip changed once he was six days in. Couillard had told EastIdahoNews.com...
RV catches fire in Rexburg as family prepares to take it on trip
REXBURG — A family is unhurt after a fire destroyed an RV that they were planning to take a trip with Friday. Madison Fire Department Chief Corey Child told EastIdahoNews.com the fire call came in around 2:55 p.m. for an RV that was on fire near the 2100 block of 440 South in Rexburg on Friday. The RV was parked by the house.
East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition to hold Pints ‘N Purrs fundraiser Saturday
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls has way too many cats to meet the local demand for pet kitties, which leads to many animals suffering, being abused and dying. The East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition are working toward alleviating some of this suffering and are holding their third annual Pints ‘N Purrs event this weekend to raise funds to put towards that goal.
Wildfire Breaks Out Near Pocatello Airport
Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, a wildfire broke out south of the Pocatello Regional Airport and Interstate 86 in the Michaud Creek area. Fire crews are on the scene battling the fire.
Idaho Falls Friendship Club gearing up for community event at Freeman Park
IDAHO FALLS — Community members are invited to attend an event hosted by a local group in need of help. Joe Shumate, who has been an addict his entire life, is trying to raise awareness and funds to provide a safe place for the Idaho Falls Friendship Club to gather and spend time together. The group is for those seeking help for their addictions or who are recovering from them.
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
Heidi Joan Daw Nelson
Heidi Joan Daw Nelson, 51, passed from this life on August 6, 2022, at Hoag General Hospital in Newport Beach, California. Heidi was born September 29, 1970, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Rick Daw and Rebecca Bithell Daw. She was named after her grandmother with whom she shared a special bond. She attended local schools, where she was involved in choir, cheerleading, and drill team. She graduated from Skyline High School and then attended Ricks College. During this time, she met the man to be her husband and the love of her life, Dan Nelson.
Stranded motorcyclists rescued from Southeast Idaho mountain
Two motorcyclists were rescued from a local mountain after becoming stranded in the rough terrain. The motorcyclists — a woman from Chubbuck and a man from Utah — called the Bannock County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. Wednesday to ask for help getting down from Haystack Mountain northeast of McCammon, Bannock County Search and Rescue reported. The motorcyclists were stuck in the rugged terrain and were becoming dehydrated because they...
Idaho farm underpaid migrant workers and provided unhealthy housing
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Investigators found Wooden Shoe Farms in Bingham County underpaid migrant farm workers, and provided unsafe and unhealthy housing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the farm had insufficient smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation and a lack of first-aid kits. A 15-year-old was also allowed to operate a tractor, a child labor violation.
Winning Wednesday: Idaho Falls Pediatrics giving out $100 Walmart gift card and new school supplies
Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a basket full of school supplies including a $100 Walmart gift card, a brand new backpack, and all of your new school year essentials. Follow the details in the video below to be entered to win. Winner will be picked at random on Friday....
