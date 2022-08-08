Heidi Joan Daw Nelson, 51, passed from this life on August 6, 2022, at Hoag General Hospital in Newport Beach, California. Heidi was born September 29, 1970, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Rick Daw and Rebecca Bithell Daw. She was named after her grandmother with whom she shared a special bond. She attended local schools, where she was involved in choir, cheerleading, and drill team. She graduated from Skyline High School and then attended Ricks College. During this time, she met the man to be her husband and the love of her life, Dan Nelson.

