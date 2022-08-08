Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Betsy Layne Bobcats
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With eight wins under then-first-year head coach Jarredd Jarrell, the Betsy Layne Bobcats are coming off their best season in school history. But against the top teams in the district, the Bobcats came up against their Achilles heel in Paintsville and Raceland. “The thing with...
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Paintsville Tigers
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2021, the state championship hangover was real. In a season of adjusting to a new coach and a balanced offense, the Paintsville Tigers took a step back. “It’s definitely not what we had planned coming off a state championship season, but I mean, you can’t...
wymt.com
UK volleyball team helping flood vicitms in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks after devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, people continue to show their support to the hard-hit area. The UK Volleyball Team is the latest string added to a state-wide web of groups coming to the flood disaster area to offer their support. Friday, the team took a trip down to Breathitt County to help out.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Kentucky HS football players in Class of 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (BVM) – When looking at Kentucky’s premier high school football players in the Class of 2023, it quickly becomes clear that there is a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, half of the state’s senior prospects are defensive linemen. Who will emerge as the head of the class?
MaxPreps
Kentucky high school football rankings: Boyle County headlines preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Under head coach Justin Haddix, the Rebels are led by 247Sports Composite three-star wide receiver transfer Dakota Patterson and three-star Kentucky defensive end commit Tommy Ziesmer (10 sacks, 5 forced fumbles) as they venture for a third consecutive Kentucky state championship. Frederick Douglass (Lexington) comes in at No. 2 after...
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Martin County Cardinals
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals would like to keep the uphill trajectory going. Every season, the Cards’ brand has been continuous improvement, with each season better than the last, even finishing the 2021 season as district runners-up. “Every yard we gain, every touchdown we score this...
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Pineville Mountain Lions
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a second round exit last year, the Mountain Lions hope to be the king of the hill in 2022. “We’re very senior heavy,” said Pineville head coach Allen Harris. “I think we got 15 seniors this year. We got a lot of leadership on the team this year and quite a bit of experience and I’m really looking forward to seeing it on Friday nights.”
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Sorry, Cal but Kentucky is a football school; In 2022, everybody better be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky is a basketball school — one that lost Bear Bryant to Texas A&M because Bryant loved to joke that his reward for a great season was a cigarette lighter while Adolph Rupp was given a Cadillac. Kentucky is a basketball school — with...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings. Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session. “We have set a...
wymt.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol troops take supplies to Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee crews are continuing to lend a helping hand to victims affected by record-breaking flooding in Kentucky, which destroyed communities and took dozens of lives last week. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was among the latest to spearhead efforts aimed at helping their Kentucky neighbors. On Friday...
wymt.com
Kentucky overwhelms Tec de Monterrey in second Bahamas exhibition
NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - Another night with no problems for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team as they continue their preseason tour of the Bahamas. Kentucky was hot out of the gate against Mexican side Tec de Monterrey, ultimately cruising to a 102-40 victory. Kentucky spent much of the...
Mark Stoops has interesting response to John Calipari calling Kentucky a ‘basketball school’
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari went public Thursday with his feeling that his program needs a new practice facility, drawing an interesting response from the school’s football coach. While in the Bahamas with his team for a preseason exhibition tour, Calipari complained to reporters about the Wildcats’ 15-year-old Joe...
whopam.com
UK Basketball wins game one in The Bahamas
Defending national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Kentucky cruised past the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Wednesday night in exhibition basketball action at Baha Mar Resort. Scott Fitzgerald has this recap…. Kentucky returns to action on Thursday, facing...
wymt.com
Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team
NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats put on quite a show in their first game in the Bahamas. Kentucky cruised to a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team behind individual double-digit scoring efforts. Oscar Tshiebwe led the scoring effort with 17 points. Daimion Collins and newcomer Cason...
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
gobigbluecountry.com
Joe Lunardi Projects Kentucky as a No. 1 Seed in Louisville Entering Season
March Madness is seven months away but that doesn’t stop ESPN’s Joe Lunardi from releasing Bracketology updates, as crazy as that seems to do when the season hasn’t started. Lunardi was in mid-season form Tuesday, months before he slides into his Bracketology bunker with bubble updates and...
foxlexington.com
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
wymt.com
Inflatable ‘bounce houses’ brought in to help Breathitt Co. kids cope with flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks two weeks since historic flash flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, and one community is giving children and families a break from the cleanup. Three bounce houses were set up at Marie Robert’s Elementary School. The goal was to allow children to have some fun...
wymt.com
Operation Barbeque Relief helping feed people in Eastern Kentucky.
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Letcher County, a group of three men is working to make as much of a difference as they can, making barbecue and filling stomachs. The non-profit organization, Operation Barbeque Relief, started in 2011 in Joplin Missouri. Three volunteers with the organization from Kansas City have been busy working to help people in Eastern Kentucky.
wymt.com
NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway. For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards. The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.
