WWE

Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’

– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 8.10.22 (Quake By The Lake)

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 8.10.22 (Quake By The Lake) It’s another themed show with Quake By The Lake, though in this case it seems to just be a name instead of anything specific. The card is pretty stacked as we have Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Chris Jericho, plus a coffin match and a tornado tag. That should be enough so let’s get to it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a United States Championship match to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lashley will defend his championship against AJ Styles on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Monday live on USA Network, is:. *...
Possible Spoiler For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has some potential spoilers on a return for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that AJ Francis, the former Top Dolla, is set to be at this week’s episode. They have since confirmed that Ashante Thee Adonis is also set to be at the Raleigh, North Carolina taping.
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming AEW Events, Including All Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All Out in Chicago next month. That show currently has 7,559 tickets out, with a $90 get-in price on the secondary market. All of the individual tickets are gone, but there are still 1,500 remaining as part of combo tickets.
CHICAGO, IL
Updated Brackets For WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Following Smackdown

The brackets for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament are updated following this week’s Smackdown. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah advanced in the tournament on tonight’s show, defeating Xia Li and Shotzi. You can see the updated brackets for the show below:. First Round. * Alexa Bliss...
Sonny Kiss Turns Heel, Joins TrustBusters On AEW Rampage

Sonny Kiss has taken a trip to the dark side, turning heel on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Kiss made her first appearance in nearly two years on tonight’s show, first losing a quick match to Parker Boudreaux early in the show. At the end of the...
Cook’s Impact Emergence 2022 Review

Hey kids! Impact Wrestling presented the 2022 edition of Emergence, and I was here to review it for 411. It went off with only one hitch, which was the part where I missed 1.5 matches due to technical difficulties. It might have been Impact Plus. It might have been my computer. It might have been a combination of the two. Either way, the fact that was the lowlight of the evening speaks well for the rest of the show. I’m hoping to be able to catch what I missed at some point and secretly edit it into this article like it was always there, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be tonight.
Parker Boudreaux Signs With AEW

Parker Boudreaux is officially All Elite, signing a deal with AEW. Tony Khan announced after tonight’s episode of Rampage that Boudreaux, who worked a match on the show, has signed a deal with the company. Khan wrote:. “After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for...
Notes On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select has several notes on the early plans for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, which could include several spoilers for the show. The only match announced so far is an Intercontinental title match between Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura. * Karrion Kross is planned to get his ‘full presentation’...
Claudio Castagnoli Recalls the Nicholas Match at WrestleMania 34

– While speaking to Chris Van Vliet at Starrcast V, former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli recalled his WrestleMania 34 match, where he and tag team partner Sheamus faced Braun Strowman and Strowman’s hand-picked mystery tag team partner, Nicholas. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Claudio Castagnoli on Nicholas: “I...
Note On Why Tay Conti Is Going By A Different Name In AEW Now

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tay Conti was announced for a match on this week’s Rampage, teaming with Sammy Guevara against Dante Martin and Skye Blue. However, she was announced under the name Tay Melo. This is her real name. She previously used the surname Conti...
