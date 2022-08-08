ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible Spoiler For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has some potential spoilers on a return for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that AJ Francis, the former Top Dolla, is set to be at this week’s episode. They have since confirmed that Ashante Thee Adonis is also set to be at the Raleigh, North Carolina taping.
FTW Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an FTW Championship and more for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following bouts are set for next week’s show, which airs next Friday on TNT:. * AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:Swerve in our Glory vs. Private Party. * AEW World Trios Championship...
CM Punk Makes Return On AEW Dynamite (Clips)

CM Punk is back, with the AEW World Champion making his return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The main event of tonight’s show saw Jon Moxley defeat Chris Jericho to retain his Interim AEW World Championship. Following the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked and was laying out Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club when Punk made his return and helped run off the heel group. Punk then turned to have a staredown with Moxley, who he will face in order to unify the AEW World Championship.
Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:. * Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and said he’ll never willfully stop wrestling and said...
Next Week’s AEW Dynamite To Be Presented By House of the Dragon

HBO will be sponsoring next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite to promote the series premiere of House of the Dragon. Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that next week’s episode will be presented by the Game of Thrones prequel series, which is set to premiere on August 21st.
TV SERIES
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 8.10.22 (Quake By The Lake)

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 8.10.22 (Quake By The Lake) It’s another themed show with Quake By The Lake, though in this case it seems to just be a name instead of anything specific. The card is pretty stacked as we have Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Chris Jericho, plus a coffin match and a tornado tag. That should be enough so let’s get to it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a United States Championship match to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lashley will defend his championship against AJ Styles on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Monday live on USA Network, is:. *...
MLW Cancels TV Taping In El Paso, Event Is Now A House Show

PWInsider reports that MLW has cancelled their upcoming TV taping in El Paso, TX, and the event will now be a house show instead. MLW’s Jared St. Laurent sent an email to talent that will no longer be brought in, telling them about the news. This will let them find other bookings for that date. The email said the “lucha promoter” would not bring in as many MLW talent as originally promised so the taping at Austin High School was cancelled. St. Laurent added that talents pulled from the show could get half pay “as a token of our appreciation as I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”
EL PASO, TX
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming AEW Events, Including All Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All Out in Chicago next month. That show currently has 7,559 tickets out, with a $90 get-in price on the secondary market. All of the individual tickets are gone, but there are still 1,500 remaining as part of combo tickets.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook’s Impact Emergence 2022 Review

Hey kids! Impact Wrestling presented the 2022 edition of Emergence, and I was here to review it for 411. It went off with only one hitch, which was the part where I missed 1.5 matches due to technical difficulties. It might have been Impact Plus. It might have been my computer. It might have been a combination of the two. Either way, the fact that was the lowlight of the evening speaks well for the rest of the show. I’m hoping to be able to catch what I missed at some point and secretly edit it into this article like it was always there, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be tonight.
Parker Boudreaux Signs With AEW

Parker Boudreaux is officially All Elite, signing a deal with AEW. Tony Khan announced after tonight’s episode of Rampage that Boudreaux, who worked a match on the show, has signed a deal with the company. Khan wrote:. “After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for...
Sonny Kiss Turns Heel, Joins TrustBusters On AEW Rampage

Sonny Kiss has taken a trip to the dark side, turning heel on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Kiss made her first appearance in nearly two years on tonight’s show, first losing a quick match to Parker Boudreaux early in the show. At the end of the...
Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 8.12.22

Hey hey everybody, Lee Sanders here! Weekend is finally here and I don’t know about you all but I got a fever! The only prescription for it is AEW RAMPAGE! Let’s go as QUAKE BY THE LAKE concludes tonight!. Commentators: Excalibur, Jim Ross. Things are kicking off with...
Bodies Bodies Bodies Review

Okay, I was pretty worried about this one. Bodies Bodies Bodies had all the makings of either an instant classic hilarious horror-comedy… or of an insufferable attempt at unironically overusing Zoomer lingo and culture. The more trailers I saw, the more I was worried it was veering towards the latter, with characters seemingly constantly referring to each other as “toxic” or “gaslighters” or as “silencing” each other. I was quite afraid the entire flick was going to be a “look how stupid Zoomers are and sound, everybody!” showcase.
MOVIES
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
WWE
Note On Why Tay Conti Is Going By A Different Name In AEW Now

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tay Conti was announced for a match on this week’s Rampage, teaming with Sammy Guevara against Dante Martin and Skye Blue. However, she was announced under the name Tay Melo. This is her real name. She previously used the surname Conti...
