Man wounded in shootout near 79th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA trains were bypassing the 79th Street Red Line station on the city's South Side late Monday after a shootout between two men.

This happened barely two days after a man was shot and killed on a train at the same station.

At 4:26 p.m., two males were on 79th Street – and near the entrance to the Red Line station along the Dan Ryan Expressway – when they each took out guns and shot at each other.

One of the combatants, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the upper body and was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The other combatant ran off.

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape in front of the entrance to the Red Line station and a police squad car out front.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area Two detectives are investigating.

This came after a shooting on a Red Line train near the same place Saturday morning left a man dead.

The 29-year-old man was shot on a train car early Saturday morning near the 79th Street Red Line stop along the Dan Ryan Expressway. Chicago Police on released surveillance footage and images of the two suspects in the shooting.

Following those incidents, riders were hoping to see a change .

"I didn't see police officers on the train. I was looking for some. I know the incident that happened on the Red Line that the man got shot," said Albert Moore.

But police Supt. Brown said Monday that police have deployed officers to parts of the CTA system with high incidences of violence.

