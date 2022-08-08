ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marijuanamoment.net

New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress

It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Asks for Help From the Biden Administration

With the growing number of migrants entering New York, the mayor is in talks with the Biden administration. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent migrants that cross Mexico to the Texas border to locations out of state including New York City and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was denied her request for National Guard support. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is working with the White House for assistance.
Washington Examiner

New Yorkers question AOC’s calls to defund the police amid rising crime

Several New Yorkers in the district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are questioning calls to defund the police as they experience rising crime rates in their cities. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District, which represents more than 650,000 people in the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, has experienced a steady rise in crime over the last two years. The district has experienced a 44% increase in crimes reported so far in 2022, compared to the same time frame last year, and an even larger increase of 57%, compared to 2020, according to police statistics.
Fairfield Sun Times

'Make My Day,' Abbott says to Adams in response to threats

(The Center Square) – The war of words between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott escalated this week as buses of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally arrive in Adams' city. The buses arriving at the Port Authority generally carry between 50 and 100 people. Abbott says that's compared to the more than 5,000 apprehended a day in the five Border Patrol sectors in Texas at the southern border.
PIX11

NYC Council to vote on maternal bill of rights

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The maternal bill of rights aims to improve the well-being of mothers within the Black and Latino communities, who are much more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to their white counterparts. The bill of rights would also address the high mortality rates among babies belonging to communities of color. The […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul points to early success of expanded red flag law

Gov. Kathy Hochul touted what she indicated was the early success of expanding the state's red flag law that is meant to keep guns away from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. Hochul at an appearance in Suffolk County on Long Island Friday pointed to a...
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone

Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
pix11.com

Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
NY1

Advocates ‘very confident’ housing background check ban will pass

New York City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers introduced the Fair Chance for Housing Act Thursday, which would prohibit landlords from discriminating against potential tenants based on their criminal record. “New Yorkers who have paid their debts still experience severe discrimination, no matter how minor the offense or how long...
KISS 104.1

New Laws For History Classes In New York State

There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
