Columbus, OH

Delaware Gazette

Bears, now in D-I, continue to build as a program

Building a program from scratch is never easy. Building a program from scratch over the last five years, specifically, has made the task even harder. For the Olentangy Berlin football team, though, the work never stops. “We continue to grow as a program that is going into year five after...
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Golden Eagles look to build on last year’s breakout season

The Big Walnut football team was really, really good last fall. It rolled through the OCC-Capital Division en route to an undefeated league slate, outright conference championship and top seed in the final Division II, Region 7 OHSAA computer rankings. It won each of its first two playoff games, both...
SUNBURY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Simply Give program runs through Oct. 1

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) is proud to renew its partnership with Meijer to provide much-needed relief to local families facing food insecurity. Meijer’s Simply Give program for the fall season is set to run through Oct. 1. Special opportunities this fall include two Double...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

DCDL can help with back-to-school needs

You’ve got the supplies, you’ve met the teacher, and you’ve prepared the outfit for the first day. Your last stop in preparing for back to school is visiting your Delaware County District Library!. Whether you stop by a branch in person, or you click over to www.delawarelibrary.org,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Columbus, OH
Delaware Gazette

Council weighing mixed-use proposal

Delaware City Council is currently considering a large mixed-use development that has been proposed for the southeast corner of South Section Line Road and U.S. Route 36. A first reading for the Boulder Farms proposal was held during Monday’s meeting and included a request for a rezoning amendment, conditional use permit for a Planned Mixed-Use (PMU) overlay district, and a preliminary development plan. If approved, the land would be rezoned from A-1 (Agricultural District) to A-1 PMU.
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Residents to vote on aggregation

Delaware City Council approved an ordinance during Monday’s meeting that will give residents the opportunity to vote on an opt-out electric service aggregation program on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The ordinance was approved with five favorable votes by council; Councilman Drew Ferrell was the lone vote against...
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

500 students receive shoe vouchers

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) recently concluded the 2022 School Shoes program, which has proven to again be a lifeline for families in Delaware County. With the rising cost of living, outfitting their children with new school supplies, clothes, and shoes has been a challenge for too many this year.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

