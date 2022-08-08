Delaware City Council is currently considering a large mixed-use development that has been proposed for the southeast corner of South Section Line Road and U.S. Route 36. A first reading for the Boulder Farms proposal was held during Monday’s meeting and included a request for a rezoning amendment, conditional use permit for a Planned Mixed-Use (PMU) overlay district, and a preliminary development plan. If approved, the land would be rezoned from A-1 (Agricultural District) to A-1 PMU.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO