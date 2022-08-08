Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Traffic stop data reports high rates of police stops for Black drivers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — According to data from the Illinois Department of Transportation, drivers of color on Illinois streets and highways continue to be stopped at higher rates than White drivers. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) officials said they are seeing the same trends year after year. In Springfield,...
foxillinois.com
Arrest made after man in wheelchair fatally hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police have arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run on Clear Lake Avenue. Nicholas Mullet, 41, was arrested in late July/early August. He was indicted Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license revoked. Police believe Mullet was...
wmay.com
Teen Victim Of Fatal Springfield Shooting Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the teenager who was fatally shot in Springfield this week. 16-year-old Shawntel Howze, Jr. died Wednesday night, shortly after being shot in the head during an incident in the 22-hundred block of East Cedar. Another person was also wounded, but those injuries were not life-threatening.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Hull residents arrested on methamphetamine charges
HULL, Ill. — Two Hull residents recently were arrested on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, went to a residence located in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull on an attempted warrant service at 4:10 p.m. July 29.
newschannel20.com
16-year-old dies after being shot in the head
WAND TV
Man killed in Chatham house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning. Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at...
wlds.com
Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Department Announce Several Arrests Last Weekend
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced several arrests over this past weekend. On July 6th, at 5:04 P.M., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Krause Road in Brussels. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 34-year old Brittany Hilton of Eldred was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and driving under the influence of drugs. Hilton was taken into custody without incident. Hilton was on probation for a previous drug conviction at the time of her arrest. She is currently lodged at the Jersey County Jail awaiting an appearance in court.
newschannel20.com
Local law enforcement receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
newschannel20.com
6-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 6-year-old boy was life-flighted to St. John's Hospital on Wednesday after he suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash. The wreck happened around 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill Road and Hunter Road, southeast of Rochester. According to Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies, a...
wlds.com
Pike Co. Sheriff's Office Announces Several Felony Arrests
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple felony arrests over the last week. On July 15th, at 4:42 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 63 year old Rodney C. Shrader of Plainville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 52 year old Nancy L. Taylor of Plainville on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was also arrested on a felony Adams County warrant or failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Shrader and Taylor are currently out on a $5,000 recognizance bond with a next appearance in court set for September 13th.
Man dies in fire in Chatham
Teen sentenced for firing gun at officers' car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a pair of charges related to shots being fired at two Springfield Police officers. Keanthony D. Brown was charged with one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and a possession of a weapon by a gang […]
muddyrivernews.com
Barry man in Pike County Jail charged with theft, forgery
BARRY, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the City of Barry, was dispatched to a residence in Barry at 12:46 p.m. July 24 regarding a theft complaint. After an investigation, Shelby B. Burch, 30, of Barry was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail on two counts of theft and forgery.
newschannel20.com
Cell tower problems prevent 911 calls
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dialing 9-1-1 is supposed to be an emergency line that can connect from any phone, but it wasn't for a Morgan County resident last week. Julia Johnson, a Manchester resident, found it difficult to call 911 when her mother fell and suffered a head injury. Johnson said her father and neighbors tried to call but no one could get through because of poor cell phone service in the area.
wlds.com
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
wlds.com
Calhoun County Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Saturday Night
A Calhoun County man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday night. According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:15 pm Saturday, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Gallinepper Road in rural Calhoun County on a maroon 2004 Pontiac.
newschannel20.com
Girard man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Girard man will spend more than a decade behind bars for having meth. Joseph V. Greear, 50, was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in the Illinois Department of Correction for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
spotonillinois.com
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
newschannel20.com
Local firefighters awarded Stork Pins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some local first responders got a special award on Thursday from HSHS St. John’s Hospital for the help they gave to a mom. Three members of the Springfield Fire Department, Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell, and Ben Mundstock, and two members of the Chatham Fire Department, Jeffery Bone, and Kyle Enstrom were awarded stork pins for their help in delivering a baby on June 18.
