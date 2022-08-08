Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin-bull Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital loses $555 million in 2nd quarter amid crypto winter
Galaxy Digital's net losses deepened to $554.7 million in the second quarter. The losses are more than triple those of last year for the same time period. The financial services company cited the broad crypto downturn as the main reason for its downbeat earnings report. Galaxy Digital reported a $554.7...
coingeek.com
Robinhood lays off quarter of its workforce amid 75% dip in digital currency revenue
Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has announced its second round of layoffs this year, slashing close to a quarter of its headcount. The stock and digital asset trading platform is laying off almost 800 employees at a time when its digital currency revenue has dipped by 75%. In a blog...
blockworks.co
Ark Invest Analysts Share Bullish Outlook for Coinbase, Block
Coinbase’s partnership with BlackRock could be a catalyst for bitcoin’s price to rise by up to $500,000, according to Ark Invest analyst Yassine Elmandjra. The innovation-focused fund manager doubled down on Ark’s bullish bitcoin projection after BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, revealed it would offer institutional clients access to bitcoin via Coinbase Prime.
CNET
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Reports $1.1B Loss
Crypto is in a bad way. Bitcoin and ether, the two biggest cryptocurrencies, are down over 50% since the year began. It's not only crypto traders who are feeling the pain; crypto exchanges are too. On Tuesday, Coinbase, the biggest exchange in the US, reported a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter.
RELATED PEOPLE
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
TechCrunch
Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages
Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
Cathie Wood On Why She Cut Coinbase Stake
Ark Investment Management's decision to sell a significant amount of Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares recently was tied to regulatory uncertainty in the crypto industry, founder and CIO Cathie Wood said on Monday. What Happened: Ark's sale of $75 million of COIN shares last month came after the U.S. Securities...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Demand on Coinbase Stacked, Flashing March 2020 Bottom Vibes, According to Popular On-Chain Analyst
Widely followed on-chain analyst Will Clemente says Bitcoin (BTC) buy orders on crypto exchange Coinbase are reminiscent of BTC’s bottom in March 2020. Clemente tells his 657,400 Twitter followers that BTC bulls on Coinbase have placed thick buy orders from $17,000 and below. According to the on-chain analyst, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Coinbase reports loss amid crypto turmoil, shares fall
Coinbase Global reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as trading volumes fell during a volatile quarter for cryptocurrencies. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange fell 6% in after-hours trading. Trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange more than halved to $217 billion in the second quarter, with retail participation sinking 68% and institutional...
crowdfundinsider.com
BlackRock’s Deal with Coinbase Is “Watershed Moment” for Crypto, Industry Professional Claims
Last week, it was widely reported that Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) was selected by BlackRock “to provide Aladdin clients access to crypto trading and custody via Coinbase Prime.”. Coinbase and BlackRock will “create new access points for institutional crypto adoption by connecting Coinbase Prime and Aladdin.”. Brett Tejpaul, Head of...
CoinTelegraph
$29K Bitcoin is closer than you might expect, according to derivatives data
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to battle at the $24,000 resistance and the price was rejected there on Aug. 10, but the rejection was not enough to knock the price out of the 52-day-long ascending channel. The channel has a $22,500 support and this bullish formation suggests that the BTC price will eventually hit the $29,000 level by early October.
InvestorPlace
COIN Stock Falls as Crypto Winter Slams Coinbase
Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is trending today after the cryptocurrency exchange reported a worse-than-expected second-quarter net loss of $1.1 billion. The company blamed the earnings miss on the “crypto winter” that has gripped the sector and led to multiple bankruptcy filings in recent weeks, causing investors to move away from digital coins and tokens. COIN stock was down as much as 13% in premarket trading immediately after its Q2 print, but appears to be recovering as the entire market rises today following better-than-expected inflation numbers for July.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Posts $1 Billion Net Loss in Q2, Stock Tumbles
Coinbase stock is down 10% today, falling by more than 4% in after hours trading following an underwhelming earnings report for the second quarter of the year. Coinbase underperformed compared to analyst expectations, posting $808.3 million in revenue for Q2 compared to an estimated $832.2 million that would be brought in by the cryptocurrency exchange.
biztoc.com
Cathie Wood Sold 1.4 Million Shares Of Coinbase Before It Rallied 80% Due To Regulatory "Uncertainty"
Cathie Wood Sold 1.4 Million Shares Of Coinbase Before It Rallied 80% Due To Regulatory "Uncertainty" We now officially know the excuse investing strategy that saw Cathie Wood dump more than 1.4 million shares of Coinbase just days before the company announced a partnership with Blackrock and rallied more than 80%.
CoinDesk
BofA: Coinbase Exchange Is Well Positioned to Take Market Share During This Crypto Winter
Coinbase (COIN) is well positioned to successfully navigate this crypto winter and take market share, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Tuesday. BofA maintained its buy recommendation following release of the exchange’s second-quarter results. The results warrant “a muted stock reaction,” the report said. Net revenue...
CNBC
What ‘crypto winter?' Schwab launches ETF giving investors significant cryptocurrency exposure
Investors have a new way to buy cryptocurrencies. Schwab Asset Management released its Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) this month to answer investor demand. David Botset, who was directly involved in the launch, told CNBC's "ETF Edge" the new product is unique because investors get an indirect way to significantly play cryptocurrencies.
protocol.com
Bitcoin is back on center stage
Shortly after Wall Street veteran CK Zheng launched his crypto hedge fund in the summer of 2021, bitcoin soared to an all-time high price of $68,000. The rally worried the ZX Squared Capital co-founder, who was particularly troubled by speculation that bitcoin’s price could soon soar to $100,000. “People were so bullish at the time,” he told Protocol, calling the hype that drove bitcoin’s price up “crazy.”
cryptoslate.com
Unknown wallet transfers $3B worth of Bitcoin linked to old address
(Article updated at 10:30 PM Eastern Time to note new details that this might not be a new purchase) A mysterious investor supposedly spent or transferred over $3 billion, or nearly 133,000 Bitcoin on Aug. 10, making a new wallet one of the top three largest individual Bitcoin holders. Community assessments of the wallet activity suggest that the new wallet could be an old player just moving funds.
Crypto is making a comeback
Is the crypto winter finally over? (And in the scorching heat of summer no less?)
Comments / 0