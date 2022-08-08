Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is trending today after the cryptocurrency exchange reported a worse-than-expected second-quarter net loss of $1.1 billion. The company blamed the earnings miss on the “crypto winter” that has gripped the sector and led to multiple bankruptcy filings in recent weeks, causing investors to move away from digital coins and tokens. COIN stock was down as much as 13% in premarket trading immediately after its Q2 print, but appears to be recovering as the entire market rises today following better-than-expected inflation numbers for July.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO