Stocks

blockworks.co

Ark Invest Analysts Share Bullish Outlook for Coinbase, Block

Coinbase’s partnership with BlackRock could be a catalyst for bitcoin’s price to rise by up to $500,000, according to Ark Invest analyst Yassine Elmandjra. The innovation-focused fund manager doubled down on Ark’s bullish bitcoin projection after BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, revealed it would offer institutional clients access to bitcoin via Coinbase Prime.
STOCKS
CNET

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Reports $1.1B Loss

Crypto is in a bad way. Bitcoin and ether, the two biggest cryptocurrencies, are down over 50% since the year began. It's not only crypto traders who are feeling the pain; crypto exchanges are too. On Tuesday, Coinbase, the biggest exchange in the US, reported a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages

Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood On Why She Cut Coinbase Stake

Ark Investment Management's decision to sell a significant amount of Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares recently was tied to regulatory uncertainty in the crypto industry, founder and CIO Cathie Wood said on Monday. What Happened: Ark's sale of $75 million of COIN shares last month came after the U.S. Securities...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Coinbase reports loss amid crypto turmoil, shares fall

Coinbase Global reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as trading volumes fell during a volatile quarter for cryptocurrencies. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange fell 6% in after-hours trading. Trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange more than halved to $217 billion in the second quarter, with retail participation sinking 68% and institutional...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

$29K Bitcoin is closer than you might expect, according to derivatives data

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to battle at the $24,000 resistance and the price was rejected there on Aug. 10, but the rejection was not enough to knock the price out of the 52-day-long ascending channel. The channel has a $22,500 support and this bullish formation suggests that the BTC price will eventually hit the $29,000 level by early October.
CURRENCIES
InvestorPlace

COIN Stock Falls as Crypto Winter Slams Coinbase

Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is trending today after the cryptocurrency exchange reported a worse-than-expected second-quarter net loss of $1.1 billion. The company blamed the earnings miss on the “crypto winter” that has gripped the sector and led to multiple bankruptcy filings in recent weeks, causing investors to move away from digital coins and tokens. COIN stock was down as much as 13% in premarket trading immediately after its Q2 print, but appears to be recovering as the entire market rises today following better-than-expected inflation numbers for July.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Coinbase Posts $1 Billion Net Loss in Q2, Stock Tumbles

Coinbase stock is down 10% today, falling by more than 4% in after hours trading following an underwhelming earnings report for the second quarter of the year. Coinbase underperformed compared to analyst expectations, posting $808.3 million in revenue for Q2 compared to an estimated $832.2 million that would be brought in by the cryptocurrency exchange.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

BofA: Coinbase Exchange Is Well Positioned to Take Market Share During This Crypto Winter

Coinbase (COIN) is well positioned to successfully navigate this crypto winter and take market share, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Tuesday. BofA maintained its buy recommendation following release of the exchange’s second-quarter results. The results warrant “a muted stock reaction,” the report said. Net revenue...
STOCKS
protocol.com

Bitcoin is back on center stage

Shortly after Wall Street veteran CK Zheng launched his crypto hedge fund in the summer of 2021, bitcoin soared to an all-time high price of $68,000. The rally worried the ZX Squared Capital co-founder, who was particularly troubled by speculation that bitcoin’s price could soon soar to $100,000. “People were so bullish at the time,” he told Protocol, calling the hype that drove bitcoin’s price up “crazy.”
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Unknown wallet transfers $3B worth of Bitcoin linked to old address

(Article updated at 10:30 PM Eastern Time to note new details that this might not be a new purchase) A mysterious investor supposedly spent or transferred over $3 billion, or nearly 133,000 Bitcoin on Aug. 10, making a new wallet one of the top three largest individual Bitcoin holders. Community assessments of the wallet activity suggest that the new wallet could be an old player just moving funds.
MARKETS

