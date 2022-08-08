ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Tehechapi News

Tehachapi students head back to school

Yes, we’re barely past the middle of summer but the new year began at most Tehachapi schools on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Tehachapi Unified School District welcomed students back to school at Tehachapi High, Jacobsen Middle School, the district’s three elementary schools and a brand-new school — the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy.
KGET 17

Bakersfield native Christian Ganiere special guest for Collector-Con

Bakersfield’s Christian Ganiere has attended numerous entertainment conventions over the years. Being at this year’s Bakersfield Collector-Con will be a very different experience for him as he is not just attending but will be at the two-day event set for the Mechanics Bank Arena as one of the special guests.
KGET

1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
Bakersfield Now

2 Highland High School goats stolen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Highland High School is still searching for two goats that were reportedly stolen from the school's farm. The school claims the animals were taken from the school's farm in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7. They said two men driving a 90s Ford...
Bakersfield Now

Pedestrian killed on East Panama Lane: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman was killed crossing East Panama Lane late Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11 p.m. officers were called to the area of East Panama Lane and South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a woman down in the road with major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI check point tonight

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint tonight in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield. It will be starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting until 2:00 a.m. Police will be looking for signs of alcohol, or drug impairment, and officers will be asking for...
KGET

Local church to host a backpack drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is to host their Annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday at the Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church on New Stine Road, according to the outreach. The outreach said the event is to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will be giving backpacks to children in need in the community. To […]
Bakersfield Now

Stockdale Hwy exit on 99 southbound to remain open, for now

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Caltrans and the City of Bakersfield have had the plan for years that the Stockdale Highway exit on southbound 99 would close, but after talks they've decided to keep it open, at least in the short term. The Stockdale exit on southbound 99 in Bakersfield was supposed to close permanently Thursday, but after resident complaints and discussions between Caltrans, the city of Bakersfield and the Thomas Road Improvement Project, also known as TRIP, decided to keep it open.
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Reward up to $1K for info leading to arrest in 2021 murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A reward of up to $1,000 on information leading to an arrest in a 2021 deadly shooting is being offered by police. The Secret Witness Program is offering a reward in the murder of 22-year-old Demond Rufus, who was shot and killed in front a home in the 500 block of Haley Street.
Bakersfield Now

Riot at Tehachapi state prison, multiple inmates injured

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A riot that broke out at the state prison in Tehachapi sent multiple inmates to the hospital Thursday, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials. Eyewitness News learned that at least six inmates were injured in the massive fight at the California Correctional...
Bakersfield Now

Kern county man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — A Kern County man was sentenced for illegally cultivating marijuana in the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, was sentenced today by a U.S. District Judge to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and possessing a firearm. According...
KGET

KCSO searching for woman, last seen in Lancaster

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Ronnetta Martin, 27, according to the office. Martin is described as 5-feet and 3-inches-tall and 105 pounds and has brown-eyes and hair, according to the office. Martin was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, gray sweatpants […]
Bakersfield Californian

CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M

The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

